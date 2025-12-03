Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney was the ultimate showgirl in sequin gown we all forgot

Human rights barrister and wife of Jay Kelly star, George Clooney, attended the London Film Festival in 2021 – and looked incredible

shoulders up amal Clooney looking to right in strapless dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Amal Clooney, 47, was the star of the show as she appeared at the London Film Festival looking like a total showgirl in September 2025. But three years before that very appearance, the human rights barrister and wife of Jay Kelly star George Clooney wore another sequin and feathered ensemble – and yet we all seem to forget it ever happened.

The lawyer attended The Tender Bar premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in 2021. The film was directed by Amal's Hollywood icon husband and revolves around a man who moves into his grandfather's house in Long Island and searches for a father figure. 

George Clooney and Amal Clooney on red carpet in suit and white dress© Getty

Amal's showgirl debut

Amal rocked a custom 16Arlington white sequin gown featuring a strapless neckline and a mermaid skirt, and ruching around the waist. It was styled with a feathered shrug to add to the old Hollywood glamour of the look. 

George Clooney and Amal Clooney in white dress on red carpet © Getty

For her accessories, the star popped on a simple pair of white satin heels with a pointed toe and tied the look together with diamond drop earrings. Her raven locks were cut approximately six inches above the elbow.  

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025 in London, England. © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Amal's showgirl aesthetic for 2025

For the 2025 London Film Festival, Amal revived the showgirl aesthetic, having laid it to rest for four years. She looked mesmerizing in a soft pink Tamara Ralph gown with a shimmery fringed skirt. 

A strapless dress has become a red carpet staple for Amal over the years and is a style that is synonymous with classic glamour and femininity. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

She once again added a feathered shawl, but her hair was longer and featured caramel-hued highlights - a clever colour choice considering that warmth around the face instantly brightens the complexion.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025 in London, England. © Mike Marsland/WireImage

The looks, which were both similar but different, highlighted Amal's sartorial evolution. Likewise, her makeup has warmed up in tone, and she swapped her bright cherry-toned lip for a rosier hue.  

Amal Clooney in 2019 embracing a deeper,m moodier hair colour © Getty Images

Amal Clooney attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City. © WireImage

Amal's style evolution

When commenting on how Amal's beauty taste has changed over the last three to four years, Sarah-Jane Froom, a makeup artist with over 25 years of experience, told HELLO! in November: "Amal's makeup look was all about chic sophistication. Her brows were bold and structured, her lashes fuller on top, and her complexion was more of a natural matte finish with high sculpted contouring.

Amal Clooney looking to right in strapless pink dress© Getty

"Fast forward to 2025, and Amal has a much softer look and has embraced warm peaches and a monochromatic palette with similar tones across eyes, cheeks and lips for more of a fresh, modern, radiant finish," Sarah-Jane added.

"Her brows are still full but softer and more natural. Her lashes are balanced top and bottom, which really open the eyes, and her complexion has a lit-from-within look. It feels much more confident, relaxed and of course very Hollywood."

