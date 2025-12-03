Amal Clooney was the ultimate showgirl in sequin gown we all forgot

Amal Clooney, 47, was the star of the show as she appeared at the London Film Festival looking like a total showgirl in September 2025. But three years before that very appearance, the human rights barrister and wife of Jay Kelly star George Clooney wore another sequin and feathered ensemble – and yet we all seem to forget it ever happened.

The lawyer attended The Tender Bar premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in 2021. The film was directed by Amal's Hollywood icon husband and revolves around a man who moves into his grandfather's house in Long Island and searches for a father figure.

© Getty Amal's showgirl debut Amal rocked a custom 16Arlington white sequin gown featuring a strapless neckline and a mermaid skirt, and ruching around the waist. It was styled with a feathered shrug to add to the old Hollywood glamour of the look.

© Getty For her accessories, the star popped on a simple pair of white satin heels with a pointed toe and tied the look together with diamond drop earrings. Her raven locks were cut approximately six inches above the elbow.



© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Amal's showgirl aesthetic for 2025 For the 2025 London Film Festival, Amal revived the showgirl aesthetic, having laid it to rest for four years. She looked mesmerizing in a soft pink Tamara Ralph gown with a shimmery fringed skirt. A strapless dress has become a red carpet staple for Amal over the years and is a style that is synonymous with classic glamour and femininity.

© WireImage She once again added a feathered shawl, but her hair was longer and featured caramel-hued highlights - a clever colour choice considering that warmth around the face instantly brightens the complexion.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage The looks, which were both similar but different, highlighted Amal's sartorial evolution. Likewise, her makeup has warmed up in tone, and she swapped her bright cherry-toned lip for a rosier hue.



© WireImage Amal's style evolution When commenting on how Amal's beauty taste has changed over the last three to four years, Sarah-Jane Froom, a makeup artist with over 25 years of experience, told HELLO! in November: "Amal's makeup look was all about chic sophistication. Her brows were bold and structured, her lashes fuller on top, and her complexion was more of a natural matte finish with high sculpted contouring.