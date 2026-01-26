Amal Clooney schools us on the classy way to wear mini skirts in your 40s

The fashionable wife of George Clooney gives us all a lesson on how to pull off the mighty mini skirt

Amal Clooney wearing mini skirts
George Clooney may be one of the world's most prolific movie stars, with a debonair wardrobe to match his glowing list of films, but when he's on the red carpet with his gorgeous wife Amal, it's safe to say he doesn't get as much of a look-in!

The talented professional has a stunning wardrobe and is considered one of the best-dressed women around. From her tumbling mermaid hair down to her designer shoes, the human rights lawyer always looks perfectly put together.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Golden Globes 2026 earlier this month
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin in white mini dress© Getty

Amal often wears daring hemlines

One item that the 47-year-old pulls off with major aplomb is the mighty mini skirt, which shows off her long, supermodel legs. She has paved the way for women in their late 40s to embrace shorter hemlines with simple style hacks.

George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney in white dress with red flowers on red carpet © Getty

Amal proves that no matter what age, a mini hem can be worn

Societal expectations dictate that people should avoid certain styles once they hit 35, but Amal proves this mantra wrong. It's all about styling your clothes in a way that flatters your figure and shows confidence. With that in mind, let's round up Amal's best mini dresses and skirts. We think you'll agree, the way she styles them for public appearances is pure magic…

Amal Clooney in green mini dress beside george in suit© Getty

Amal wore a Versace dress with a short hemline earlier this month

2026

Amal's after-party look at the 2026 Golden Globes was nothing short of iconic. The mother of Alexander and Ella stepped out in her own version of Elizabeth Hurley's iconic safety-pin gown by Versace at Netflix's Golden Globe after-party at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills. Amal's Versace mini dress connected a neon green chainmail crop top to a mini skirt, which sparkled as it caught the light.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)© Getty Images

George's wife was a vision in purple

2025

Last year, George and Amal wowed the red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Amal was a vision in a violet, vintage gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer, reportedly from the Autumn/Winter 1995-96 collection. It featured a ruched bodice, and the graduated hem was short yet balanced out by the billowing hemmed train.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy© GC Images

Amal was a vision in white in 2023

2023

On a trip to Venice in 2023, Amal and George were snapped on a romantic date and the professional wore a sumptuous white shift dress that finished just above the knee. The timeless frock had a delicate black lace print running through it, and she added kitten heels - the ideal classic shoe.

George Clooney in jeans and Amal Clooney in acid yellow dress leaving their hotel at night © Getty

Amal flew the flag for UK fashion in this Stella McCartney mini dress

2022

 In 2022, Amal and George were pictured leaving their hotel ahead of an after-party in London. The lawyer, 47, went full-on disco mode in her acid yellow mini dress by the iconic British designer, Stella McCartney. The piece featured '70s style bell sleeves, a high neck, and a playful hem that cut off several inches above the knee.

Amal Clooney walking in Manhattan in a white skirt and boxy jacket© GC Images

Amal wore this flippy mini skirt in New York

2018

Eight years ago, Amal was pictured showcasing seriously elegant office attire in Manhattan. Her easy and breezy flippy skirt fanned elegantly as she walked, while her boxy matching jacket had short sleeves and a loose fit for maximum comfort. She added oversized sunglasses and a pop of colour with shining metallic high heels.

