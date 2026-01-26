Amal Clooney schools us on the classy way to wear mini skirts in your 40s

The talented professional has a stunning wardrobe and is considered one of the best-dressed women around. From her tumbling mermaid hair down to her designer shoes, the human rights lawyer always looks perfectly put together.
Amal often wears daring hemlines
One item that the 47-year-old pulls off with major aplomb is the mighty mini skirt, which shows off her long, supermodel legs. She has paved the way for women in their late 40s to embrace shorter hemlines with simple style hacks.
Amal proves that no matter what age, a mini hem can be worn
Societal expectations dictate that people should avoid certain styles once they hit 35, but Amal proves this mantra wrong. It's all about styling your clothes in a way that flatters your figure and shows confidence. With that in mind, let's round up Amal's best mini dresses and skirts. We think you'll agree, the way she styles them for public appearances is pure magic…
Amal wore a Versace dress with a short hemline earlier this month
2026
Amal's after-party look at the 2026 Golden Globes was nothing short of iconic. The mother of Alexander and Ella stepped out in her own version of Elizabeth Hurley's iconic safety-pin gown by Versace at Netflix's Golden Globe after-party at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills. Amal's Versace mini dress connected a neon green chainmail crop top to a mini skirt, which sparkled as it caught the light.
George's wife was a vision in purple
2025
Last year, George and Amal wowed the red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Amal was a vision in a violet, vintage gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer, reportedly from the Autumn/Winter 1995-96 collection. It featured a ruched bodice, and the graduated hem was short yet balanced out by the billowing hemmed train.
Amal was a vision in white in 2023
2023
On a trip to Venice in 2023, Amal and George were snapped on a romantic date and the professional wore a sumptuous white shift dress that finished just above the knee. The timeless frock had a delicate black lace print running through it, and she added kitten heels - the ideal classic shoe.
Amal flew the flag for UK fashion in this Stella McCartney mini dress
2022
In 2022, Amal and George were pictured leaving their hotel ahead of an after-party in London. The lawyer, 47, went full-on disco mode in her acid yellow mini dress by the iconic British designer, Stella McCartney. The piece featured '70s style bell sleeves, a high neck, and a playful hem that cut off several inches above the knee.
Amal wore this flippy mini skirt in New York
2018
Eight years ago, Amal was pictured showcasing seriously elegant office attire in Manhattan. Her easy and breezy flippy skirt fanned elegantly as she walked, while her boxy matching jacket had short sleeves and a loose fit for maximum comfort. She added oversized sunglasses and a pop of colour with shining metallic high heels.