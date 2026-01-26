Amal Clooney schools us on the classy way to wear mini skirts in your 40s

George Clooney may be one of the world's most prolific movie stars, with a debonair wardrobe to match his glowing list of films, but when he's on the red carpet with his gorgeous wife Amal, it's safe to say he doesn't get as much of a look-in!

The talented professional has a stunning wardrobe and is considered one of the best-dressed women around. From her tumbling mermaid hair down to her designer shoes, the human rights lawyer always looks perfectly put together.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Golden Globes 2026 earlier this month

© Getty Amal often wears daring hemlines One item that the 47-year-old pulls off with major aplomb is the mighty mini skirt, which shows off her long, supermodel legs. She has paved the way for women in their late 40s to embrace shorter hemlines with simple style hacks.



© Getty Amal proves that no matter what age, a mini hem can be worn Societal expectations dictate that people should avoid certain styles once they hit 35, but Amal proves this mantra wrong. It's all about styling your clothes in a way that flatters your figure and shows confidence. With that in mind, let's round up Amal's best mini dresses and skirts. We think you'll agree, the way she styles them for public appearances is pure magic…



© Getty Amal wore a Versace dress with a short hemline earlier this month 2026 Amal's after-party look at the 2026 Golden Globes was nothing short of iconic. The mother of Alexander and Ella stepped out in her own version of Elizabeth Hurley's iconic safety-pin gown by Versace at Netflix's Golden Globe after-party at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills. Amal's Versace mini dress connected a neon green chainmail crop top to a mini skirt, which sparkled as it caught the light.



© Getty Images George's wife was a vision in purple 2025 Last year, George and Amal wowed the red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Amal was a vision in a violet, vintage gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer, reportedly from the Autumn/Winter 1995-96 collection. It featured a ruched bodice, and the graduated hem was short yet balanced out by the billowing hemmed train.

© GC Images Amal was a vision in white in 2023 2023 On a trip to Venice in 2023, Amal and George were snapped on a romantic date and the professional wore a sumptuous white shift dress that finished just above the knee. The timeless frock had a delicate black lace print running through it, and she added kitten heels - the ideal classic shoe.

© Getty Amal flew the flag for UK fashion in this Stella McCartney mini dress 2022 In 2022, Amal and George were pictured leaving their hotel ahead of an after-party in London. The lawyer, 47, went full-on disco mode in her acid yellow mini dress by the iconic British designer, Stella McCartney. The piece featured '70s style bell sleeves, a high neck, and a playful hem that cut off several inches above the knee.

