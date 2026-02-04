Amal Clooney is the ultimate mob wife in ankle-grazing fur coat

Amal Clooney turned 48 on 3 February, and the days leading up to her birthday were all about setting her sartorial agenda for the year. The wife of Jay Kelly star, George Clooney, was photographed while speaking on the The Power of Voice panel in Davos, Switzerland, which took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum recently.
The human rights barrister looked epic as she revived the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic that took the fashion set by storm in 2024. The hallmarks of the look include huge fur (faux, please) coats, as well as enormous sunglasses, killer heels, and a bombshell blow-dry.
Amal ticked off all the above as she stepped out in an ankle-grazing coat which simply oozed luxury. She teamed the faux fur outerwear with killer black stilettos with a pointed toe and a sculpted chocolate brown pant co-ord with statement gold buttons.
Her hair, which is famously styled by celebrity hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos, was curled into loose waves with a side parting and tonnes of volume at the root.
Amal's 2026 Mob Wife transformation
Amal's 2026 take on the 'Mob Wife' is expert-approved. "The faux fur coat immediately sets a tone of confidence and indulgence, but what makes it work is restraint. The silhouette is plush yet controlled, avoiding excess volume through clean lines and a neutral palette," Oriona Robb, luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, tells us.
"It feels modern rather than throwback, less trophy coat, more intentional outerwear, which is exactly why faux fur is continuing to evolve beyond its party-piece reputation."
How to style a faux fur coat according to an expert
Keep scrolling for Oriona's tips on how to style faux fur for this season…
- Keep the base look minimal: Let the coat do the talking by pairing it with clean, tonal layers underneath.
- Choose modern neutrals over high contrast: Think chocolate, stone, grey, or muted camel rather than stark black-and-white combinations.
- Mind the proportions: Balance volume with structure. If the coat is oversized, keep the trousers streamlined or opt for a sharp boot.
- Limit accessories: A single, well-chosen bag or sleek sunglasses will elevate the look more than multiple statement pieces.
- Prioritise texture over trend: Faux fur feels most current when it looks rich and tactile, not overly styled or overly trimmed.