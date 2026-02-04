Amal Clooney is the ultimate mob wife in ankle-grazing fur coat

Amal Clooney, George Clooney's powerhouse wife, bossed her look while speaking on the The Power of Voice panel in Davos

Amal Clooney turned 48 on 3 February, and the days leading up to her birthday were all about setting her sartorial agenda for the year. The wife of Jay Kelly star, George Clooney, was photographed while speaking on the The Power of Voice panel in Davos, Switzerland, which took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum recently.

The human rights barrister looked epic as she revived the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic that took the fashion set by storm in 2024. The hallmarks of the look include huge fur (faux, please) coats, as well as enormous sunglasses, killer heels, and a bombshell blow-dry. 

Amal ticked off all the above as she stepped out in an ankle-grazing coat which simply oozed luxury. She teamed the faux fur outerwear with killer black stilettos with a pointed toe and a sculpted chocolate brown pant co-ord with statement gold buttons.

Her hair, which is famously styled by celebrity hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos, was curled into loose waves with a side parting and tonnes of volume at the root. 

Amal's 2026 Mob Wife transformation

Amal's 2026 take on the 'Mob Wife' is expert-approved. "The faux fur coat immediately sets a tone of confidence and indulgence, but what makes it work is restraint. The silhouette is plush yet controlled, avoiding excess volume through clean lines and a neutral palette," Oriona Robb, luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, tells us.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Amal's Mob Wife coat was a major departure from her red carpet aesthetic

"It feels modern rather than throwback, less trophy coat, more intentional outerwear, which is exactly why faux fur is continuing to evolve beyond its party-piece reputation."

How to style a faux fur coat according to an expert

Keep scrolling for Oriona's tips on how to style faux fur for this season…

guest wears a leopard-print faux fur coat over a matching leopard set, styled with red leather gloves and carrying a brown textured clutch outside the OperaSport show© Getty
Faux fur and a leopard print are key elements to the Mob Wife look
  1. Keep the base look minimal: Let the coat do the talking by pairing it with clean, tonal layers underneath. 
  2. Choose modern neutrals over high contrast: Think chocolate, stone, grey, or muted camel rather than stark black-and-white combinations.
  3. Mind the proportions: Balance volume with structure. If the coat is oversized, keep the trousers streamlined or opt for a sharp boot.
  4. Limit accessories: A single, well-chosen bag or sleek sunglasses will elevate the look more than multiple statement pieces.
  5. Prioritise texture over trend: Faux fur feels most current when it looks rich and tactile, not overly styled or overly trimmed.

Amal's statement coats

Lovely in leopard print

Amal stepping out of car in leopard print coat © Getty
Amal's statement leopard print coat is among her most eye-catching pieces

On 29 April 2022, Amal stepped out in the Big Apple in leopard print – and she doesn't get enough praise for this incredible look. The maximalist coat featured leather pockets that matched her slim-fit pants and red-accented over-the-knee boots.

Yes to yellow

Amal in canary yellow coat on street with george clooney© Getty
Amal's canary yellow coat is her brightest coat

On 6 April 2018, Amal stepped out in perhaps the brightest garment in his wardrobe. She donned a canary yellow Lanvin number, a collarless piece that paired with her oatmeal suede over-the-knee boots.

Beautiful in blue

Amal Clooney on street in powder blue coat© Getty
Amal Clooney embraced a 1960s vibe with her soft blue coat

It seems April was the month of Amal's statement coats, as she also stepped out in April 2018 in Manhattan. She embraced dopamine dressing in a powder-blue Ermanno Scervino coat featuring a furry collar.

Terrific trench

Amal on street in cream trench coat and dress© Getty
Amal's cream trench proved that a neutral look can still make a statement

In 2022, Amal chose a more pared-back style as she rocked a white longline trench with brown buttons and styled it with a matching shift dress and snake-print heels.   

