Helen Skelton sizzles in plunging swimwear for wet-look selfie

Helen Skelton's sartorial portfolio seldom leaves little room for disappointment and the same goes for her swimwear.

The Morning Live presenter, 40, was a true vision when she posed for a wet-look selfie on Wednesday as she headed for a glorious swim outdoors at David Lloyd. The mother-of-three looked like a catalogue model as she posed with slicked-back wet hair and plunging swimwear that featured black spaghetti straps.

"Neither little nor often [relevant emojis]. Thank you @davidlloydclubs it’s been a minute.

#swim #outdoors #gifted," she penned alongside the pool-soaked image.

As for her makeup, unbelievably her black eyeliner and coated lashes still looked impeccable despite having been underwater. As for lipstick, Helen opted for a stunning yet subtle nude shade.

The candid snap came just one week after the blonde bombshell caused a stir when she donned a red hot trouser suit on the eve of Valentine's Day.

The Countryfile star slipped on the vibrant ensemble when she stepped out at the TV Choice Awards. The two-piece was a satin-crepe number by the fashion brand Joseph.

Underneath the flaming red suit, Helen opted for a plunging bustier from Mara Hoffman with a structured bodice and adjustable neckline.

As for shoes, the TV presenter slipped on a dazzling pair of gold pointed-toe heels from Kurt Geiger that matched her gold clutch bag.

Unlike her wet-look locks from Wednesday's pool shot, Helen had her tresses styled in glamorous Hollywood waves. As for her makeup, Helen rocked fake eyelashes, warm bronzer, and glossy iridescent nude lipgloss.

Documenting a series of images from her look, she penned: "Technically work colleagues, but we know too much about each other [wink emoji]. Lovely time toasting some top talent and seeing so many friendly faces [smiley emoji surrounded by love hearts] thanks for having us @londonhiltonpl.

The night was a triumph for Helen as the show she presented, Winter On The Farm, won Best Factual Show.

When the star isn't gracing the red carpet or popping up on our screens she is at home with her three children, Ernie, Louis, and Elsie whom she shares with her ex-husband, Richie Myler.

The pair shocked fans in April 2022 when Helen announced he had left the family home. He has since moved on with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, the President of the Leeds Rhinos Rugby League team whom Richie plays for.