Helen Skelton shows off sculpted physique in skin-tight denim jumpsuit

It may only be the second week of January, but Helen Skelton has already proved she is the ultimate fashionista.

The Countryfile host, 41, took to her Instagram on Wednesday with a slew of incredible photos showing off her on-screen sartorial portfolio, which included the denim jumpsuit of dreams. Helen wore the fabulous number during her stint on BBC Morning Live.

Helen looked sensation in the waist-cinching number

Captioning a video, Helen wrote: "First week back to work done. Thanks for your company @bbcmorninglive @alexandrayoungfashionstylist @carlymediamakeup #telly #morningvibes #manchester #work #backtowork."

The denim delight in question was a long-sleeved all-in-one with a sensationally waist-cinching belt in the same medium-wash denim, complete with an oval silver buckle.

As for the bottom of the fabulous piece, the former Blue Peter star opted for a seriously skinny leg line, further accentuated with a pair of taupe pointed-toe heels.

The neckline on the chic number was also untimely stylish and featured a plunging V-neckline and a dramatic oversized collar.

Helen pulled out all the stops when it came to her glam for the occasion, sweeping up her bombshell blonde tresses into a fabulous updo with immaculately waved tendrils framing her camera-ready face.

As for her makeup, the TV star opted for false lashes, rosy blusher, and nude lipstick—a truly winning combination.

When it came to her accessories, Helen didn't disappoint, opting for gold hoop earrings, a silver pendant necklace, and a matching chain bracelet. On her other wrist was a fabulous gold bangle.

Friends and fans in the comments section couldn't get over Helen's impeccable selection of looks.

© Instagram Helen also slipped on a fabulous magenta number

"Love this look, where is the jumpsuit from?" one follower penned. A second added: "Absolutely beautiful lady [three love heart emojis]." Meanwhile, a third replied: "Ray of sunshine in an English winter."

Another outfit in Helen's rotation was a fabulous magenta pink suit, which looked phenomenal on the presenter.

© Instagram A third look saw Helen opt for a beautiful pink satin skirt

The two-piece was paired with a gorgeous pink top worn underneath her blazer. Once again, Helen broke the mould with her hair, which was slicked into a fabulous ponytail with tendrils on one side pulled forward and curled.