Helen Skelton shows off rock-solid abs in plunging bikini during family holiday

Helen Skelton always looks incredible, whether she’s making glamorous red carpet appearances or dressing in her off-duty outfits—she never disappoints.

On Friday, the 41-year-old mother of three swapped her head-to-toe glam for a fabulous string bikini as she shared a reel from her recent family holiday to Menorca. Showing off her rock-hard abs, Helen beamed for the camera with her son Louis on her back.

© Instagram Helen looked gorgeous as she carried her son

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Obviously got a mountain of washing. Reeling feels more fun. Grateful for some downtime. Met some lovely people. Enjoyed some lovely food. Booked with @onthebeachholidays, stayed @melia.hotels.international #summer #breaks #europe #menorca #balearics #downtime #beach."

The figure-flattering two-piece was a vibrant blue hue, perfectly framing the TV star's toned physique. To shield her shoulders from the sun, she slipped on a denim overshirt. See the full video below.

She swept her blonde tresses up into a messy bun and added a wicker visor to keep the sun out of her eyes. Adding a touch of A-list glamour, she donned a pair of stylish oversized sunglasses.

"Looks like a great time was had, top mum and grandparents!" one fan commented. Another added: "Hope you had a beautiful time, xxx @helenskelton."

© Instagram Helen's holiday wardrobe is flawless!

In another stunning holiday look, Helen slipped into a chic black maxi dress as she carried her mini-me daughter, Elsie.

This time, she styled her iconic blonde locks into a neat top knot, exuding glamour as she posed for a series of family photos.

© instagram Helen couldn't be more oroud of her family

Helen and her three children were on holiday with her parents, and it’s safe to say they looked like they had the loveliest time together.

The Countryfile presenter shares her children with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple announced their shock split in May 2022.

Following the breakup, Helen moved in with her mum and dad, crediting them with helping her raise her three children.

She told Closer: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!"