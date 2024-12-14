Helen Skelton is a vision in leg-sculpting jeans

Helen Skelton seldom misses when it comes to her incredible taste in fashion, and it was no different on Thursday when the former Strictly star stepped out in the festive outfit of dreams.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mum-of-three, 41, shared a slew of wonderfully glamorous photos showing herself in a pair of skin-tight black jeans as she posed on the set of Christmas on the Farm.

Despite her down-to-earth backdrop, the blonde bombshell oozed Christmas style, pairing the fabulous jeans with a brilliant red tartan coat and an off-white pussy-bow blouse.

Captioning the post, Helen penned: “Christmas on the farm @helenskelton @onthefarmc5. Always the best week filming with a lovely crew! I was stuck in the snow but rescued by the best @jbgill @thejuleshudson.”

The post sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans of the former Blue Peter star.

“Looking nice in that coat — very Christmassy,” one follower penned. A second added: “It’s hard to imagine you looking even more magnificent, but Helen in a braw tartan is definitely the bonnie beauty and Christmas cheer we all need!”

© Instagram Helen looked so gorgeous in the vibrant pink and red number

Meanwhile, a third penned: “Looking amazing.” This isn’t the only chic ensemble of Helen’s that has caught the attention of her loyal fans of late.

Last month, the glamorous presenter was the picture of style when she donned a stunning hot pink and red gown for a night out in Yorkshire.

© instagram She styled her hair in incredible waves

Helen shared a beautiful photograph of herself wearing the “Sian Maxi Dress” by Solace London.

The stunning gown featured figure-flattering puff sleeves and a waist-sculpting corset top. Accessorising her vibrant ensemble, Helen added a bedazzled spherical bag with a circular gold handle.

© Instagram Helen and her children lead such adventurous lives

As for her hair, the doting mum wore her brilliant blonde tresses down in waves and opted for a picture-perfect face of camera-ready makeup, including fluttery lashes, honey-hued bronzer, and nude lipstick.

Whilst Helen knows how to turn out an incredible look, she is also incredibly adventurous and often shares photos of her exciting life in Yorkshire with her three children, Ernie, Louis, and Elsie. She shares her brood with her ex-husband, Richie Myler.