Kelly Brook is the ultimate Grecian goddess as she poses in £75 underwear

Kelly Brook took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase her voluptuous curves in an array of fabulous underwear. The Loose Women star, who turned 46 in November last year, looked confident as she posed in a green and navy set that hugged her frame and made her look like a total goddess.

Kelly has teamed up with Next to launch her own edit, and she shared a plethora of images and a video showing off the range. Dancing around confidently, Kelly accessorised with her winning smile, immaculate makeup, and a chunky knit cardigan.

Speaking about her new project, the wife of Jeremy Parisi said: "Pinch me!!!! I can't believe this is happening! Gosh, I was nervous, but I’m so happy to be a part of this and give women of all sizes (and ages) a reason to feel sexy and confident!!! I love these pieces so much."

© @iamkb Kelly looked stunning in her new Next undewear

Kelly is the poster girl for women with curves, and her gorgeous image is adored by many. "It's a real pinch me moment!" she added on Instagram. " As someone who champions women embracing their curves, I still can’t believe the lack of representation and great pieces out there for all shapes and sizes!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Brook's 5 fashion commandments

Kelly's ageless style

Kent-born Kelly has always been confident with her body as she ages.

© Daniele Venturelli Kelly always looks gorgeous

"As a model, it can feel like you're over the hill at 35, but it shouldn't be like that," she previously told HELLO!. "There are so many amazing role models out there, like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, and Jennifer Aniston, who have redefined what being 50 looks like. I thought: 'Well, hang on a minute, if I can get to 50 and look even a little bit as good as that, it's a great thing.'"

Kelly's happy marriage

A big part of Kelly's inner happiness comes from her fabulous marriage to her devoted husband, Jeremy.

© Getty Images Kelly and husband Jeremy Parisi have been married for three years

Kelly and Jeremy have been married for three years, and the secret to their happy union is pure romance. She exclusively told us: "We have candlelit dinners most nights. We recently moved house, and we have an actual grown-up dining room for the first time. We like to light the candles, sit opposite each other, and eat and talk – no phones in the room."