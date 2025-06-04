Kelly Brook just gave the 2025 Love Islanders a run for their money in new bikini

Kelly Brook looked as stunning as ever on Instagram, rocking a delightful red and white striped bikini as she celebrated her husband Jeremy Parisi's 40th birthday in the South of France.

Taking to social media, the Loose Women star shared a carousel of images from their sun-drenched trip, and we are in awe of her beach look.

Looking every inch the Love Island goddess, the 45-year-old looked fabulous as she exited the water, rocking a dazzling red and white striped bikini. With her famous brunette mane tied back and Sabrina Carpenter-style retro shades, her look was giving pure Hollywood vibes.

© @iamkb Kelly looked stunning in her new bikini

Laughing at the camera, the former Big Breakfast host said "Pure Joy" with a star emoji attached.

Kelly's happy marriage

Kelly and Jeremy have been married for three years this July, and the secret to their happy union is pure romance.

© Studio Lambert/BBC Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi on Celebrity Race Across The World

Speaking to HELLO!, the TV star said: "We have candlelit dinners most nights. We recently moved house, and we have an actual grown-up dining room for the first time. We like to light the candles, sit opposite each other, and eat and talk – no phones in the room."

Reflecting on her destination wedding in 2022, Kelly added: "Before we got married, people were like: 'It's only a day.' But now I've realised it's a whole chapter of your life. You have a year of planning, then we had a whole week of celebrations in Italy, then, when we came back, we were waiting for our wedding pictures to come through, and then the video. I wish we'd done it sooner. My advice to anyone is don't wait – go for it!"

Kelly at 45

Kelly is in her prime and loving life right now.

© Getty The Heart Radio host looks as fabulous as ever

"As a model, it can feel like you're over the hill at 35," she revealed, "but it shouldn't be like that. There are so many amazing role models out there, like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, and Jennifer Aniston, who have redefined what being 50 looks like. I thought: 'Well, hang on a minute, if I can get to 50 and look even a little bit as good as that, it's a great thing."