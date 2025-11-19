Kelly Brook's most iconic bikini moments that will go down in history

We are loving the fabulous Kelly Brook right now! The 45-year-old beauty is currently in the Australian jungle for her stint on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, and we are really enjoying what we are seeing so far. Isn't she great? With that in mind, the former glamour model has always looked comfortable in hot climates - she is a known bikini gal and has a whole host of stunning two pieces which we are sure she has packed in her suitcase.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the dazzling Celebrity Race Across the World star's best bikini looks over the years. The Kent-born beauty loves to travel with her husband, Jeremy Parisi, and always looks simply marvellous sunning herself on exotic shores. Which look is your favourite?

© @iamkb Kelly looked incredible in her striped bikini earlier this year 2025 Back in June, Kelly proved she is queen of the two-piece when she shared a picture of herself rocking a delightful red and white striped bikini as she celebrated her husband Jeremy Parisi's 40th birthday in the South of France. With her luscious, long brunette locks flowing and a light, healthy tan, the TV star has never looked better.

© Instagram/iamkb Kelly looked stunning in Greece last year 2024 The former Big Breakfast host visited sunny Greece last year, wowing fans in her eye-catching striped bikini. Super flattering as it was made with underwire cups, it was of the high-waisted variety and looked so chic.



© Photo: Getty Images 2014 Kelly looked like the ultimate mermaid as she danced across Miami Beach, Florida, in 2014, donning her nautical bikini by famed bikini brand Vix. At the time, Kelly was taking a break from shooting a swimwear campaign with high street retailer New Look.



© Daniele Venturelli,Getty Kelly's famous Vix bikini became a mass sellout 2012 Kelly donned another iconic Vix bikini in 2012, and it caused a mass sell-out at the time, due to it being regarded as one of the most flattering two-pieces money can buy. We love the hip-hugging briefs and a halter-neck style bra top, complete with Grecian gold detail.



© Getty We loved Kelly's healthy, fake-tan free skin 2012 Also in 2012, Kelly frolicked in the sea at the Ischia Global Fest wearing a lovely textured bikini that was made in a myriad of blue tones. We particularly love that she totally normalised healthy pale skin! Stunning.