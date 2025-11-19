Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Brook's most iconic bikini moments that will go down in history
The I'm A Celeb star is making waves in the jungle right now, and we love her incredible bikini collection

Kelly Brook best bikini moments© Getty/Shutterstock
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We are loving the fabulous Kelly Brook right now! The 45-year-old beauty is currently in the Australian jungle for her stint on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, and we are really enjoying what we are seeing so far. Isn't she great? With that in mind, the former glamour model has always looked comfortable in hot climates - she is a known bikini gal and has a whole host of stunning two pieces which we are sure she has packed in her suitcase.  

With that in mind, we've rounded up the dazzling Celebrity Race Across the World star's best bikini looks over the years. The Kent-born beauty loves to travel with her husband, Jeremy Parisi, and always looks simply marvellous sunning herself on exotic shores. Which look is your favourite?

Kelly Brook lookled stunning in her new bikini© @iamkb

Kelly looked incredible in her striped bikini earlier this year

2025

Back in June, Kelly proved she is queen of the two-piece when she shared a picture of herself rocking a delightful red and white striped bikini as she celebrated her husband Jeremy Parisi's 40th birthday in the South of France. With her luscious, long brunette locks flowing and a light, healthy tan, the TV star has never looked better.

Kelly Brook wears a stunning striped bikini on Instagram© Instagram/iamkb

Kelly looked stunning in Greece last year

2024

The former Big Breakfast host visited sunny Greece last year, wowing fans in her eye-catching striped bikini. Super flattering as it was made with underwire cups, it was of the high-waisted variety and looked so chic.

kelly brook striped bikini© Photo: Getty Images

2014

Kelly looked like the ultimate mermaid as she danced across Miami Beach, Florida, in 2014, donning her nautical bikini by famed bikini brand Vix. At the time, Kelly was taking a break from shooting a swimwear campaign with high street retailer New Look.

Kelly Brook on the beach wearing a blue bikini by Vix in Italy in 2012© Daniele Venturelli,Getty

Kelly's famous Vix bikini became a mass sellout

2012

Kelly donned another iconic Vix bikini in 2012, and it caused a mass sell-out at the time, due to it being regarded as one of the most flattering two-pieces money can buy. We love the hip-hugging briefs and a halter-neck style bra top, complete with Grecian gold detail.

Kelly Brook on the beach wearing a blue bikini in Italy in 2012© Getty

We loved Kelly's healthy, fake-tan free skin

2012

Also in 2012,  Kelly frolicked in the sea at the Ischia Global Fest wearing a lovely textured bikini that was made in a myriad of blue tones. We particularly love that she totally normalised healthy pale skin! Stunning.

Kelly Brook on the beach wearing a pink bikini in Italy in 2012© Getty

Kelly's pink bikini was giving barbie in 2011

2011

Kelly headed to Italy in 2011, looking like the ultimate stylish beach babe in her ruffled bikini in a glorious bubblegum pink. The Hollywood shades and Louis Vuitton bag accesorised the look to perfection.

