Kelly Brook just wore the most flattering striped bikini we ever saw

Kelly Brook always looks incredible, and on Tuesday, the gorgeous Heart Radio star shared a lovely image of herself in Greece, rocking the most eye-catching striped bikini we've seen in ages. Giving us all a lesson on how to rock a bikini in style, Kelly donned the stylish two-piece that came with underwire cups, was of the high-waisted variety and looked so comfortable and chic. She added a on-trend raffia hat and looked totally relaxed and happy as she sunbathed on her beach towel.

WATCH: Kelly Brook is breathtaking as she poses in checkered dress poolside

With her lucious long brunette locks flowing and a light, healthy tan, the former glamour model has never looked better. Her bikini came from Fantasie Lingerie, which you can pick up from Wacoal Europe .

© Instagram/iamkb Kelly looked so chic in her striped bikini

Kelly and her husband, Jeremy Parisi, recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary and uploaded some unseen pictures from her special day, which took place in Italy. Some of the snaps were of a dinner the wedding party took part in the night before the wedding, and the images look so romantic.

Alongside the carousel of images, the radio host captioned: "Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary @jeremyparisi. The night before the big day welcoming all our Family and Friends from around the world to your special place. Looking at these pictures still warms my heart! What beautiful memories made. Here’s to many more with you my Love xxxxx

Speaking about her special day, the 44-year-old recently told HELLO: "Before we got married, people were like: 'It's only a day.'

© Getty Kelly always turns heads in everything she wears

But now I've realised it's a whole chapter of your life. You have a year of planning, then we had a whole week of celebrations in Italy, then, when we came back, we were waiting for our wedding pictures to come through and then the video. I wish we'd done it sooner. My advice to anyone is don't wait – go for it!"