Cat Deeley stuns in incredible fitted vinyl trousers and killer boots

Cat Deeley looked sensational on Tuesday morning. The This Morning host, 47, switched up her look when she stepped onto the set of the popular daytime TV show alongside her co-host Ben Shephard.

The presenter wowed in a pair of black vinyl trousers with a cinched waistline and fitted legs. The former host of US dance show So You Think You Can Dance paired the high-shine garment with a white T-shirt with turned-up sleeves and a graphic love heart printed across the front.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat opted for smart casual

The former SMTV Live presenter paired the look with a pair of killer boots with a stiletto heel and stacked gold bangles on her wrist.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat's trousers made a statement

Her hair was styled in loose waves that gave a relaxed look to complement her T-shirt aesthetic and her natural makeup look and large hoop earrings rounded off the look perfectly. Meanwhile, her co-host looked smart and stylish in a denim shirt.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat paired her vinyl trousers with a casual tee

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat rocked a pair of statement trousers

Cat has wowed in an array of incredible looks since she joined This Morning earlier this month. Take a look at her best…

Angelic in white Cat looked stunning in a scalloped broderie anglaise blouse with a pair of straight-cut white jeans on Monday. She completed her look with a pair of oversized gold earrings and a pair of patent stilettos.



Everything's rosy © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The presenter wore a gorgeous rosy embroidered blouse with ruffled sleeves and black flared jeans last week. She styled the look with a black belt with gold hardware and skinny gold hoops.



Cool in cobalt © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The mother-of-two went for a totally different aesthetic when she opted for these black high-waisted shorts with an oversized cobalt shirt tucked in. Cat looked so glamorous in the black stockings and heels that accessorised the look, as well as the chunky chain necklace with an unexpected blue-toned lipgloss.



Stylish in stripes © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The wife of Patrick Kielty looked nice and nautical in this cropped stripy jacket with statement gold buttons. Cat styled the bold jacket with a pair of mid-wash skinny jeans and knee-high black boots. Her hair was styled in tighter waves and she wore chunky hoops.



Ready for spring © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat could have been a royal in this tweed white mini dress which was paired with a pair of patent croc print heels in mustard yellow. The round-neck garment with a cinching waist tie was put with gold hoops, and a gold watch while her hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry.

