Cat Deeley dazzles in leg-lengthening leather skirt and glittery shirt

Cat Deeley pulled out all the stops when she stepped onto the This Morning set on Wednesday.

The ever-stylish TV presenter, 47, looked incredible in a figure-hugging leather pencil skirt in a deep burgundy hue and a split up the front. She styled the piece with a shirt tucked into the skirt which was in a rich red wine hue and was covered entirely in gold glitter.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley wowed in a burgundy leather skirt

The dazzling look was teamed with a statement gold chain necklace which covered her decolletage and a pair of nude strappy heels.

© Shutterstock Cat wore a glittery shirt

The former SMTV Live star wore her hair in a bouncy blowdry which framed her face effortlessly. Her makeup was pared back to allow the outfit to take centre stage. Cat wore a natural glossy lip and fluttery eyelashes.

Cat's effortless style

Cat's This Morning outfits are always on point, thanks to her stylist David O'Brien. In an interview with Grazia, he revealed what it is like to create fabulous looks on a daily basis with the mother-of-two.

"She loves fashion and has a great style aesthetic," he said. "We love to make fashion and clothes fun and playful. At the moment, we are loving the whole 70s vibe with lots of texture and colour."

© Instagram David O'Brien works behind the scenes with Cat to create 'playful' looks

David also revealed the TV star's go-to fashion brands are Mango, Mint Velvet, and Hush, adding that he can be found at a second-hand store rifling through clothes to find pieces to dress Cat in.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley always looks effortlessly chic on This Morning

"Vintage shops are great for finding interesting pieces such as belts or that fabulous one-off find," he said. "I'm also a fan of Ebay and other resale platforms along with rummaging in TKMaxx'."

Cat's recent looks

The former So You Think You Can Dance presenter keeps viewers on their toes with her sartorial decisions, with one look always contrasting the next.

© Shutterstock Cat rocked wide-leg jeans the day before

On Tuesday the star rocked her strappy suede heels with a pair of leg-lengthening wide-leg jeans in a mid-toned blue wash. She wore another shirt, opting for a more structured style with not a speck of glitter in sight in a red-toned brown shade.

Amplifying her look was an array of accessories - a brown belt with a gold buckle, a chunky gold chain bracelet, and her signature skinny gold hoop earrings.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley wore a mini dress and boots

Meanwhile, last Thursday the mother-of-two wore a slouchy utility dress with a pair of boho chic tan suede knee-high boots.

© Getty Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley share two sons

DISCOVER: Cat Deeley just wore the perfect floral blouse for spring – and it's on my wishlist

When away from the This Morning set, the star can be found kicking back with her husband Patrick Kielty, and two sons Milo, six, and James, four. The family of four enjoys a quiet family life from the comfort of their £4.9m home in Hampstead after leaving her £3.8 million home in Los Angeles.