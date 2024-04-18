Cat Deeley makes a comeback in must-see super skinny leather trousers

Cat Deeley has made a return to our screens this week as the Monday to Thursday co-host of This Morning and she came back with a bang.

The TV presenter, 47, was spotted on Wednesday looking so stylish in a pair of fitted leather trousers - a style that has seen many of us through the colder months and will evidently continue to be a spring staple.

© Shutterstock Cat wowed in leg-lengthening leather

The former So You Think You Can Dance presenter wore the leather garment tucked into a pair of unexpected black boots which instead of being knee-high or over-the-knee in length, were a shin-grazing style with gold buckle detailing.

© Shutterstock Cat wore a waist-defining look

The SMTV:Live star cinched in her silhouette with a gorgeous cream sleeveless blazer with double-breasted black buttons and faux pockets. Completing the neutral look was an array of gold jewellery including layered pendant necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

© Shutterstock Cat always looks radiant on This Morning

In true Cat style, the presenter wore her hair in a Princess Kate-worthy blow-dry and stunned with a naturally glowing makeup look featuring a sheer glossy lip colour.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two switched up her look and opted for a more casual style. She was seen beside co-host Ben Shephard in a pair of mid-wash skinny jeans with a black camisole and a red cardigan with black and white piping, as well as gold statement buttons.

© Shutterstock Cat wore the trendiest trainers

The star of the show was her unexpected 'Sambas', the viral trainers from Adidas which dominated the footwear scene in 2023 and show no sign of going anywhere. Her effortlessly cool outfit was mirrored in her undone curls and beaming smile.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley rocking her gold skinny jeans

ITV's queen of skinny jeans isn't afraid of mixing it up. On Monday she stunned in a pair of gold River Island jeans that no one saw coming.

She styled the metallic showstopping trousers with a pair of coordinating shiny platformed heels and a contrasting graphic tee in a pale yellow shade.

© Shutterstock Cat switched her jeans for a khaki shirt dress

Skinny trousers are a firm favourite in Cat's wardrobe, but that doesn't mean she never branches out. The former CD:UK star presented This Morning in a khaki shirt dress earlier this week which featured oversized utility pockets, a waist-defining tie belt, and rolled sleeves.

© Instagram Cat and her sons enjoyed the sunshine

The star dressed up the look with a pair of croc print mustard yellow heels and chunky gold jewellery. Cat's week of fabulous outfits marks her return to the hit daytime TV show following a relaxed sun-soaked getaway with her two sons Milo, eight, and James, five.

© Instagram Cat Deeley is a mum of two

The TV presenter was seen cuddling up to her children on a sunlounger beaming with pride. "No school, no hair, no makeup, no worries….Beaches, boys, sunshine, beers, card games and pools…no rules…well just the important ones!," Cat penned.

© Getty Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley share two sons

Speaking to HELLO! in March about how she balances her family and professional commitments, Cat admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real."