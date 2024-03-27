Cat Deeley is a dream in unexpected skinny jeans and stylish knee-high boots

Cat Deeley looked stunning on This Morning this week when she opted for a boho aesthetic in an unexpected new look.

The presenter, 47, looked so gorgeous in a pair of pale yellow skinny jeans with a soft sage green jumper with a V-shaped neckline.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley wore an unexpected pair of pale yellow jeans

Cat dressed her look to have a casual feel, rolling up her sleeves and tucking her hands into her pockets for a slouchy feel. The star of the show were her boots.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat's boots were styled with a soft sage jumper

The former So You Think You Can Dance presenter donned a pair of tan suede knee-high boots with a beige rope tied around the leg and a triangle heel. The star styled her sandy hair in a bouncy blowdry and rocked her go-to skinny hoop earrings.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat opted for boho chic with her tan boots

On Tuesday, Cat opted for a totally different look but stayed loyal to a statement boot. The former CD:UK star opted for a black suede pair that surpassed her knees to pair with a black and white River Island printed mini dress with puffed sleeves.

An edge was added by Cat's gold chain and leather belt which cinched her look in at the waist. This rock chick aesthetic was a stark contrast to the gorgeous pastel look she rocked last week.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley's River Island dress is spring-ready

Cat looked so elegant in a royal-worthy Hush cardigan made from an array of colours that could be mistaken for tweed. She paired the garment with a pale pink chiffon camisole and a pair of dark wash skinny jeans with rolled cuffs.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley teamed her cardigan with a satin camisole top and lots of gold jewellery

Completing the This Morning presenter's look was a pair of grey heels and stacked chunky gold jewellery including a stylish medallion necklace.

© Shutterstock Cat opted for turn-up jeans with her cardigan

On Saturday night she opted for evening chic when she reunited with her SM:TV Live co-stars Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly on Saturday Night Takeaway.

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Cat stunned on Saturday Night Takeaway in an LBD

The author of The Joy In You stepped onto the stage in a stunning LBD with one shoulder that had a puffed sleeve covered in rhinestones. She paired the statement look with a pair of sheer black tights and black stilettos.

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Cat's LBD was styled with sheer tights and stilettos

Cat is not afraid of a black skirt and tights moment on This Morning. Last week she opted for workwear in its truest sense, pairing black tights, heels, and a pencil skirt with a satin cream blouse in an oyster hue.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat switches up her look on This Morning

Her workwear wardrobe also extends to chic suits. This Wednesday the star rocked the most fabulous cool-toned brown asymmetric waistcoat with a pair of matching wide-leg suit trousers adorned with cool utility pockets.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley stunned in a chic suit

Her more masculine aesthetic was dressed up with a pair of pointed-toe heels in a warm brown textured material and she swapped out her skinny silver hoops for a pair of chunky gold ones. Her hair was styled in brushed-out curls and pushed to one side for an effortless look.