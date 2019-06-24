10 times Pippa Middleton has wowed at Wimbledon! See her outfits over the years

The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister Pippa is a huge fan of tennis, just like her royal sibling – and we look forward to her Wimbledon outfits just as much as Kate's! She often attends with her husband James Matthews or brother James Middleton, and has even been spotted in the stands with Duchess Kate in the past – so scroll down to see all her most stylish looks over the years.
Back in 2012, Pippa and Kate attended the men's singles final together, looking gorgeous with their matching bouncy blowdries and chic outfits. Pippa wore a pretty peplum dress by Project D - the clothing label created by Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb – which has since closed. She teamed it with a classic pair of sunglasses, while Kate wore a nude shift dress and carried a leopard-print Diane Von Furstenberg clutch bag. Wouldn't you love to see the sisters back together at Wimbledon?