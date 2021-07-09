Pippa Middleton stuns in gingham for first Wimbledon appearance with husband James

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Keen tennis fan Pippa Middleton has been keeping royal-watchers waiting for the past two weeks, delighting fans by finally putting in an appearance at the Wimbledon Championships on Friday. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister looked gorgeous as she joined her husband James Matthews for a rare daytime date.

BEST PHOTOS: 11 times Pippa Middleton stole the spotlight at Wimbledon with her stylish outfits

Pippa was spotted on Centre Court, watching the men's semi-final match between Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton makes a surprise appearance at Wimbledon

The 37-year-old beauty, who welcomed a baby girl named Grace just four months ago, looked radiant in a blue gingham Ralph Lauren dress for the occasion.

SHOP NOW: 31 best gingham print dresses for summer 2021: The trend that's hot for summer

RELATED: Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's £1.88million flat they lived in for free

The pretty dress is the ultimate summer staple and is still available in some sizes - so you better hurry! We've also found a lovely, affordable dupe so keep scrolling...

The pretty wrap number boasted on-trend puffed sleeves and a flattering wrap style. She accessorised with a simple pendant necklace and wore her brunette locks pulled back into a low ponytail.

Duchess Kate's sister was spotted chatting and laughing with her husband, who matched his wife in a light linen jacket teamed with a blue patterned tie.

Ralph Lauren Gingham Wrap Dress, reduced to £187, Mytheresa

Gingham Tiered Midi Dress, £27.99, New Look

Also attending Wimbledon on Friday were Pippa and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who were seated in the royal box.

DISCOVER: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' incredible wedding day in photos

Carole, 66, was dressed to impress in floaty red midi dress with white wedges and a straw hat, while Michael looked very smart in a crisp shirt and suit.

Among the royals in attendance on the day were the Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, who sat next to his daughter-in-law, Lady Frederick Windsor.

Pippa was last spotted at Wembley on Wednesday night to cheer on England in the Euros 2020 semi-final.

MORE: Pippa Middleton's £17million fun family home to raise her two children

Duchess Kate's sister was impeccably dressed, rocking a pair of figure-flattering trousers from REDValentino in a chic neutral shade.

She paired the statement capri pants with a cream, short-sleeved Lipsy knit and completed the look with a pair of Castaner wedges.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.