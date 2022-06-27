Amanda Holden's lookalike daughter Lexi is a mini style icon

The event that defines summer in the UK is finally here! The Wimbledon 2022 Championships have finally kicked off and we can't wait to grab a glass of Pimms and some strawberries with extra cream to watch all the matches and best-dressed celebrities in attendance.

Amanda Holden went to Wimbledon with her beautiful daughter Lexi on Monday, and we couldn't get over their outfits. With their blonde hair and chic outfits, they literally look like sisters, don't you think?

The mother-daughter duo rocked matching looks as they posed for a quick mirror selfie that was later shared on the radio presenter's Instagram. Lexi, 16, wore a lovely light green suit and Amanda wore a white skirt and top, and carried a yellow, tennis ball style bag. How chic?

The event takes place as always, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, and there's some serious tennis royalty going to be playing, from Emma Raducanu, to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Eek!

Amanda and her daughter looked so stylish at Wimbledon

We also love celebrity spotting too; some of the most famous faces come and watch the big games and we enjoy seeing what they wear at the iconic event.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes sat behind Amanda and Lexi

As well as Amanda and Lexi, Rochelle and Marvin Humes were snapped under an official Wimbledon umbrella. The former Saturdays singer looked incredible rocking a black halterneck two-piece with a stylish blazer perched on her shoulders. Husband Marvin also looked fabulous in a light-grey suit jacket which he wore on top of a crisp white polo shirt.

The event runs for almost two weeks, with the final of the WTA Women's Singles taking place on Saturday 9 July, and the final of the ATP Men's Singles occurring on Sunday 10 July. There is no official Wimbledon dress code for spectators although ripped jeans, running vests, and dirty trainers should be left at home.

