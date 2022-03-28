﻿
14 show-stopping Oscars after-party outfits: Sofia Vergara, Hailey Bieber & more

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
It's safe to say that some of our favourite celebrities dressed to the nines for the 2022 Oscars red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, but what did they slip into for the after-party?

That's right, the likes of Sofia Vergara, Katie Holmes and Rita Ora rocked another incredible outfit to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. From sequin capes to daring sheer gowns, take a look at the best looks of the evening…

LOOK: The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022

Scarlett Johansson

Looking gorgeous as always, Scarlett Johansson was pictured wearing a strapless embellished top with a cut-out that highlighted her tattoo.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara wowed in a figure-skimming nude gown with a strapless neckline and embellished, ruched detailing. The actress finished off her look with her hair styled in glamorous curls and a smokey eye created with Charlotte Tilbury products.

Mindy Kaling

How gorgeous did Mindy Kaling look? The Mindy Project star ensured all eyes were on her in a bright yellow gown with a thigh-high split and a silver sparkly one-shouldered top.

Photo: © Getty Images
Chrissy Teigan 

We can't get over Chrissy Teigen's show-stopping cut-out gown. As she cuddled up to husband John Legend for photos, the star showed off her silver strapless dress which showed off her toned legs with its layered skirt.

 

MORE: 12 of the most stylish celebrity couples at the 2022 Oscars

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was pictured looking chic in a camel-coloured ruched gown with a cut-out waist and a statement gold flower in the centre, which she styled with layered gold bangles.

Photo: © Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy never fails to make a style statement, and the Oscars after-party was no exception. The actress rocked a black corset-style gown with spaghetti straps and off-the-shoulder straps, and a sheer skirt that showed off her matching heels.

Photo: © Getty Images
Laura Dern

Using her Oscar trophy as an accessory, Laura Dern smiled for the cameras in a black gown with a daring neckline and a pink jacket layered over her shoulders.

 

READ: Serena and Venus Williams steal the show at the Oscars in daring gowns

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie Turner

Pregnant Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner looked sensational in a red high-neck gown with long sleeves and a fitted bodice, complete with a loose skirt that skimmed her baby bump.

Photo: © Getty Images
Catherine O'Hara

Does Catherine O'Hara ever get it wrong? We're loving her long-sleeved green gown with silver embellishments spreading out from the cinched-in waist.

Photo: © Getty Images
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes kept it classic with a black floor-length dress complete with a cut-out waist, which she paired with a low pontail.

 

RELATED: Kevin Costner's wife wows in dreamy dress in rare appearance with husband at Oscars 2022

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Rita Ora

Wow! Rita Ora rocked a classic black frock with an embellished neckline – but did you see  her seriously impressive cape? The white puff-sleeve design was embroidered with sequins in a landscape design, and we can't take our eyes off it.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba wowed in a black strapless ankle-length gown with a tulle embellished skirt and matching black strappy shoes.

Photo: © Getty Images
Isla Fisher

You can't really go wrong with a white off-the-shoulder gown, and Isla Fisher pulled it off perfectly. She styled her hair in a long braid for an effortless finish.

Photo: © Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

Did you spot Vanessa Hudgens' sequinned look? She stepped out in a strapless gown with a sheer skirt, styling her hair in loose waves.

