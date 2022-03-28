14 show-stopping Oscars after-party outfits: Sofia Vergara, Hailey Bieber & more

It's safe to say that some of our favourite celebrities dressed to the nines for the 2022 Oscars red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, but what did they slip into for the after-party?
That's right, the likes of Sofia Vergara, Katie Holmes and Rita Ora rocked another incredible outfit to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. From sequin capes to daring sheer gowns, take a look at the best looks of the evening…
Scarlett Johansson
Looking gorgeous as always, Scarlett Johansson was pictured wearing a strapless embellished top with a cut-out that highlighted her tattoo.