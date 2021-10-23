Angelina Jolie and Sarah Jessica Parker's go-to face mask brand is finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Face masks have quite literally become the must-have fashion accessory of 2021, and the evolvetogether collection has even acquired a celebrity following. Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes have each been pictured wearing the brand's designs, and after selling out, they're finally back in stock!

In fact, these masks have become so popular that earlier this year they even racked up a 1million+ waiting list, so our advice is to act fast!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid are also fans of evolvetogether face masks

Distinguished with the brand's logo and available in a range of minimal colours including khaki, white, black, grey and green, these ultra-breathable medical grade face coverings have also been worn by the likes of Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, Rihanna and Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Ready to shop in both the UK and the US, choose between a pack of seven ($8.97 / £9) or 30 ($35.97 / £34).

7 Black Face Masks, $8.97 / £9, evolvetogether

Committed to making a positive impact on both people and the planet, unlike most disposable masks, these coverings have been made using plant-based packaging. Giving customers the option of donating $1 to plant a tree that offsets the carbon footprint of their purchase, the brand actually allows each and every one of your small, sustainable choices to add up and make a difference.

7 Green Face Masks, $8.97 / £9, evolvetogether

Adding a unique and sentimental touch, every evolvetogether item is also stamped with a set of coordinates relating to the location of the product's name; the Tokyo mask bears the global coordinates of the Tokyo Tower, as a reminder that we are all connected, no matter our gender, race, religion or where we live.

It's also worth keeping an eye out for evolvetogether's limited-edition designs which give back to nonprofits working to make the world a better place.

