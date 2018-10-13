The unusual fashion trend Kate started that was everywhere at Princess Eugenie's wedding The wife of Prince William is a total trend setter

Love them or hate them, headbands are big news right now. And what's more, they have come a LONG way since the classroom back at school. Although they initially conjure up distinctively retro vibes, they have never been cooler. Not only are they perfect for bad hair days, they also make a statement and are perfect for a special occasion as they photograph surprisingly well. Still not convinced? Just ask the Duchess of Cambridge! Kate has worn two headbands this summer and we were obsessed with both of them. During the Christening of little Prince Louis in July, Kate wore a bespoke creation by Jane Taylor. The Cassandra cream headband featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top – giving her the perfect crowning glory. Then, In September when she attended her good friend Sophie Carter's nuptials, she teamed her blue Catherine Walker Coat dress with a floral headband style crown.

Kate wore a headband at Prince Louis's christening

Could it be that the royal's headgear inspired a number of guests at Princess Eugenie's wedding? We counted FIVE guests rocking the look, including fellow royal Princess Beatrice. Which one is your fave?

Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas was ahead of the pack as she arrived at St. George's Chapel, stunning onlookers in a textured Tory birch dress, large gold earrings and the coolest headband, made in the same blue velvet as the dress.

Princess Beatrice

We know that Princess Beatrice has a penchant for hats and headgear in general – who can forget her golden crown she rocked at the MET gala this year? The wedding of her big sister was the perfect opportunity to stand out, and the royal teamed her Ralph & Russo purple number with a matching purple headband, made from gathered fabric that totally complimented her auburn curls.

Irene Forte

Writer Irene Forte teamed her blooming gorgeous yellow and pink Dolce & Gabbana day dress with a coordinating yellow bow style band and looked as pretty as a picture.

Emma Louise Connolly

And lastly, Oliver Proudlock's beautiful girlfriend - model and influencer Emma Louise Connolly - who looked ravishing in one of our favourite outfits of the day - a red dress by Alessandra Rich, which she accessorized with a bedazzled heart belt and matching headband that gave us all the Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl vibes.

How about now, are you convinced? Here's our pick of some of the best headbands on the high street which will give you that royally-approved look in seconds.

£12, Urban Outfitters

This black plastic headband wrapped in soft fabric is cut nice and wide with a bold knot accent at top. Wear your hair loose and team it with a cosy knit. crisp white jumper.

£10, Topshop

Inject a bit of colour into your look with this glitter striped multi-coloured knot headband. Fab for a party, just add a splash of red lipstick and you are good to go!

£48, Rock N Rose

If you have a wedding to head to and you fancy making an impact with flowers like Kate, try Rock and Rose's dried hydrangea flower crown, which is the ultimate in flower power. The Rose gold halo crown even come complete with sheer white ribbons for ethereal vibes.