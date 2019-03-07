7 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women Show your support

Fashion and beauty brands love to support a cause and for this year’s International Women’s Day on 8 March, there’s a whole host of products you can buy that give back to women. If ever there was a time to justify spending some cash, it’s now –from lipsticks to T-shirts, we’ve rounded up the best fashion and beauty brands and products supporting women’s causes.

Pandora

International Women's Day charm, £55, Pandora

Pandora's specially created IWD charm not only looks stylish, but does good too; buy one of the £55 charms, which reads 'Love, Strength, Happiness - International Women's Day 2019', and 20% of the sale will be donated to Ovacome, the UK's leading ovarian cancer charity.

AVON

Berry Bold Lipstick, £8, AVON

Avon has proudly supported the empowerment of women for many years and they’ve just launched a new lipstick, the Epic Lipstick in Berry Bold, £8, with the profit from all sales equally split between Refuge and Women’s Aid.

Mint Velvet

Jumper, £59, Mint Velvet

Mint Velvet has teamed up with Women for Women International once again, and launched a gorgeous jumper in time for International Women's Day. The £59 jumper - modelled by author and influencer Niomi Smart - is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. It's chic, stylish and it's giving back to an incredible charity. Women for Women International helps female survivors of war rebuild their lives - and they have over 20 years of on-the-ground experience working with women in countries affected by conflict.

NET-A-PORTER

NET-A-PORTER x Rosie Assoulin T-shirt, £155, NET-A-PORTER

Buy the NET-A-PORTER x Rosie Assoulin T-shirt created especially for International Women’s Day, and you’ll be giving back to Women for Women International, a UK charity supporting women survivors of war.

L’Occitane

French beauty favourite L’Occitane promises 100% of the profits of their new Orange Blossom Solidarity Balm, £5, will be donated to the L’Occitane Foundation, supporting projects that promote women’s leadership in West Africa.

Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden is determined to empower women with the 'March On' for women campaign. The limited-edition lipstick is signed by brand ambassador Reese Witherspoon in 'Pink Punch', and all of the £22 proceeds will be donated to UN Women.

"It’s an incredible time to be a woman. The work we’re doing with Elizabeth Arden and UN Women is igniting real change and increasing possibilities for women globally," Reese Witherspoon said. "I’m in this for all women – for my daughter, my mother, and all the amazing women in my life."

Wake skincare

Wake Skincare

It’s not just for International Women’s Day that Wake Skincare donate to charity – they give a percentage of their profits to Women’s Aid all year round.

Lululemon

Love Crew tee, £48, Lululemon

Whether you wear it for working out or running errands, 100% of the profits of sales from Lululemon's T-shirt goes to Ourmala, a non-profit organisation committed to helping provide access for refugees and asylum seekers to therapeutic yoga classes.