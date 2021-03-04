8 brand new shows and films to inspire you this International Women's Day There's plenty to choose from…

International Women's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge not just the women in your life, but women all over the world. It's the day to celebrate empowerment, equality and everything that women throughout history to present day have achieved, and to recognise the important journey that many still face.

However you choose to mark the day, whether it's a socially distanced walk with your best girlfriend or reading up on feminist literature, there's something about watching an inspiring film that can be uplifting and empowering at the same time.

MORE: 12 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women

From learning about female political leaders, ground-breaking activism, or celebrating the best of female talent and friendships with great titles fronted by strong women – there's something for everyone to enjoy. Happy watching!

The Glorias – Now TV and Sky Documentaries

The Glorias tells the story of legendary journalist, activist and feminist Gloria Steinem. The film, which is based on Gloria's book titled My Life on the Road, sees the political activist portrayed by four different actresses who portray her at different stages of her life, from childhood to adulthood.

The cast is impressive, too, with stars like Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander both taking on the role of Gloria, as well as Janelle Monae portraying fellow activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes.

The Glorias available from 7 March

First Ladies – Now TV and Sky Documentaries

World leaders are often examined and praised for their impact on their country and the world, but rarely are the women by their side discussed in as much detail. First Ladies is a documentary series that profiles some of the former women of the White House – Michelle Obama, Jacqueline Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

With the use of in-depth interviews, rare archival footage and recreations, the episodes seek to explore how each women's impact fundamentally shaped American history and how being in office shaped them as women.

MORE: Ginny and Georgia viewers spot major plot hole in hit show

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you like Homeland

First Ladies available from 8 March

Moxie – Netflix

Moxie on Netflix tells the story of shy teen Vivian who grows tired and fed up of the sexist and toxic atmosphere at her high school and wants to make a change. Inspired by her mum (Amy Poehler)'s rebellious activist past, she starts an anonymous zine called Moxie that exposes the injustices that the girls face in the school, sparking a coming-of-age revolution in the process.

MORE: Netflix's Operation Varsity Blues is going to be everyone's new favourite documentary

Moxie available on Netflix now

Firefly Lane – Netflix

If you're wanting to watch a series that focuses on female friendship then Firefly Lane could be the answer. The Netflix series landed earlier this year and stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke and Tully and Kate – two lifelong friends who face many trials and tribulations throughout their journey from childhood to adulthood. A bit of a tearjerker and gripping in one go – not to be missed.

Loading the player...

Firefly Lane available on Netflix now

Yearly Departed – Amazon Prime

Yearly Departed in itself is a celebration of female talent. The comedy, described as "hilarious, absurd and life-affirming", stars Phoebe Robinson, Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman as they lay to rest the year that never seemed to end.

Yearly Departed available on Amazon now

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions - Disney+

Speaking of female talent, in the world of music it's hard not to think of Taylor Swift. The hugely successful singer-songwriter released her film that acts as a hybrid documentary and concert. Available on Disney+, Taylor sings the hits off the album Folklore while explaining the meaning behind them.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions available on Disney+ now

How it Feels to be Free – Now TV and Sky Documentaries

This film examines the intersection of African American women in entertainment, politics and art through the stories of six trailblazing performers.

Using original interviews and archival footage, How it Feels to be Free will explore the life and careers of artists and scholars such as Alicia Keys, Halle Berry and more, detailing their determination to make changes regarding representation of Black women on the stage and screen.

How it Feels to be Free available from 8 March

The Forty-Year-Old Version – Netflix

The Forty-Year-Old Version is a great choice if you're after a film detailing a powerful and inspirational story. The movie, which is loosely based on fact and is written by filmmaker and writer Radha Blank, focuses on a playwright based in New York who's desperate for a breakthrough before she hits 40. After a series of failures, she seeks to reinvent herself as a rapper to try and find her voice.

The Forty-Year-Old Version available on Netflix now

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.