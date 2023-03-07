12 best Girl Boss gifts to celebrate International Women's Day

Leanne Bayley
The best lady boss and girl boss gifts to give this International Women's Day. From uplifting cards to mugs, notebooks and posters. Not forgetting desk nameplates and joke CEO jewellery gifts.
It's always the right time to celebrate the superwomen in your life, but 8 March marks International Women's Day 2023, so what better excuse to treat them?
Maybe you have a female friend who's just had a promotion at work or a pal who's working on her own business empire. Or even a friend who's stuck at a crossroad in her career and just needs a little oomph in the right direction. Keep scrolling because there's always an empowering gift that will remind your favourite girl boss that they can take on the world.
Boss Lady poster, from £5.99, Etsy
This girl boss print is perfect for the superwoman in your life.
Personalised Prosecco 75cl With Guylian Chocolates, £30, Moonpig
Has the girl boss in your life been given a pay rise at work? Has she just landed her first client as a businesswoman, don't just send her a congratulations text - show her you care!
Boss Lady desk nameplate, £13, NotOnTheHighStreet
You don't have to have Boss Lady, you can choose a personalised nameplate for her desk. Choose from the following coloured plates: bright pink, red, wood, black or gold and a black or pink base.
Congratulations gift box, from £51, Etsy
f you are looking for gift ideas, then look no further. This gift set make a perfect gift for family members, teacher, boss, office staff etc.
Ciate I Am Woman eyeshadow palette, £39, Ciate London
This 24-pan eyeshadow palette is inspired by inspirational women throughout history, and each shade has been named after those superheroes through time. The last shade? It's called 'YOU'.
Boss Lady mug, £9.99, Amazon
Show the boss how much she's appreciated with this totally awesome mug.
Babe with the power key tag, £4, NotOnTheHighStreet
Perhaps the girl boss in your life is about to move home, or get a new car, or new work premises to call her own. This key tag will be a daily reminder that the power is in her hands.
You've got this calendar, £11.99, Amazon
Help your fellow girl boss stay organised and on-track with goals and responsibilities.
CEO pendant charm, £55, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery
Maybe your friend takes her job very seriously, maybe she's an entrepreneur, or maybe she's just taking charge of her life. Either way, this gift will be a daily reminder of who's boss when she looks in the mirror.
Mighty women in history poster, £27.10, Etsy
This poster highlights some of the most powerfully iconic and inspiring women in history, how cool is that?!
You Are Amazing book, £6, Urban Outfitters
Give them the gift of uplifting quotes. It's time for them to start seeing what everyone else sees. This book will build their self-confidence.
Bead for your bestie, £75, Roxanne First
With a selection of cool, handpicked mix-and-match beads, all you have to do is build the perfect design for your and your girl boss BFF.
