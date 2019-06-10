Killing Eve's costume stylist reveals all of Villanelle's fashion secrets The real story behind those comic book PJs…

Costume designer Charlotte Mitchell is the woman responsible for creating Villanelle's killer style on Killing Eve, and on Monday morning, she visited the Lorraine show to discuss some of the wow-worthy looks spotted on the first episode which aired on Saturday evening here in the UK.

Talking about the reaction to Jodie Comer's on-screen style, Charlotte told Lorraine Kelly: "It has been amazing! Series one, the audience just embraced her love of fashion and luxury. So for me, on series two, I can just have fun with it."

Explaining that it was a real collaboration between her and Jodie, she said: "We had a lot of fun together," and revealed that they'd do mood boards together.

When Lorraine asked about Jodie's size, Charlotte replied: "She's five foot eight, and she's all in proportion. She's a size 10, so she's a normal size. She's healthy!"

From Saturday night's episode, they talk about Villanelle's pyjamas she stole from Gabriel. There's no denying the too-tight PJs was a standout look from the show - and Charlotte revealed they had them made from scratch. In an interview with ELLE, she revealed why they ended up being tricky to create: "Initially, they were going to be Spider-Man pyjamas - that’s how it was written in the script. But we realised very quickly that Spider-Man is heavily branded and we didn’t think Marvel was going to allow us to use him. We looked around for fabric and found this amazing comic book fabric, which was a stretchy Lycra, so I could make them tighter and tighter. I added the red trimming on the sleeves and trousers to really highlight the ends to show they are too short. It was actually quite tricky for a simple pair of pyjamas.”

They spoke about other outfits throughout the series - for example, Villanelle's sightseeing outfit - the jazzy flared trousers, the cool T-shirt and Alexander McQueen burgundy jacket. "She's very playful, she's very colourful, she likes to play up to the environment, her mood," Charlotte said of Villanelle's look in this scene.

Charlotte revealed that the pink shirt and skirt we'll soon see on screen was a homage to the infamous pink Molly Goddard dress Villanelle wore in series one. "'She was in a bubble of love,' that was the brief that was given to me. So I wanted to give it a romantic feel, and a bit demure. I found these vintage La Coix earrings, which takes it back to her styling."

In her interview with ELLE, Charlotte reveals even more secrets - for example, this is the reason why we'll be seeing Jodie in more trousers on series two: "I like the way Jodie walks in a pair of trousers. She’s got such a great strut about her, and when she’s in a solid pair of boots she owns it even more. She’s about business. She’s also got the most perfect figure, so she can pull off a really lovely, fitted pair of trousers."

