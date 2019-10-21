The best aviator jackets stocked on ASOS right now Cosy up in this season's hottest outerwear...

One of the things we love the most about autumn (apart from cosying up in our cashmere PJs and lighting candles) is investing in a new coat. This year, aviator jackets have returned with a vengeance and we can't get enough of them. With their shearling detail and biker fit, they are the epitome of cool gal style. What's more, they are big news right now. Shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it has reported an increase of 8400% in shearling suede jackets and a 1100% increase in faux fur coats as shoppers begin to search for that staple winter coat. Plus, the app reported that shearling suede jackets sold out immediately on ASOS earlier this month. With that in mind,, we've picked out the best aviator styles we think you need to invest in ASAP.

We are loving this burgundy offering. Ideal for layering, it would look incredible teamed with black trousers and a chunky knit.

Be the ultimate snow bunny in this winter white number. We love the fact it has shearling detail on both the inside and outside - fancy, right?

Camel tones scream autumnal vibes and this nubuck shade would look incredible with a pair of denim or a pretty tea dress.

We love the boxy fit of this grey jacket - it's perfect to grab and go. The grey colourway would go with anything and we like the cropped fit, too.

Monochrome never goes out of style - and this black and white getup doesn't disappoint.

We love the chunky, heavyweight design, swish borg lining and belted hem; it's giving us all the cosy feels.

