The Crown star Olivia Colman wore lab-grown diamonds to the BAFTAs in the name of sustainability Could you tell?

The BAFTA awards attendees made numerous statements in the name of eco-friendly fashion on the red carpet on Sunday evening, and The Crown star Olivia Colman was no different. The actress, who chose to wear a stunning floral Alexander McQueen gown to the ceremony, accessorised her look with sparkling pink diamonds from Atelier Swarovski - the brand's first-ever lab-grown stones in the blush hue.

Olivia's gorgeous BAFTA look

The set included a pair of earrings, and two rings made with responsibly-sourced white gold and 'created' sapphires, diamonds, and pink diamonds. Olivia's gorgeous floral ring featured a 2.03-carat cushion cut purple-pink lab-grown diamond - wow! As ever, she kept the rest of her look chic and classic, with her pretty pixie cut and natural, blushing makeup.

The actress' unique jewels were designed in collaboration with Olivia's fashion stylist, Miranda Almond, who was inspired by the motifs on the star's McQueen gown. Though grown in a laboratory, the diamonds share the same optical, chemical and physical attributes as mined stones, all while causing "less environmental and adverse human impact", according to the brand.

See all the red carpet fashion here! Footage courtesy of BAFTA

This year, guests at the BAFTAs were asked to re-wear a previous outfit or hire garments for the event, in a move towards sustainability from the British Academy. The awards body gave all attendees a fashion guide ahead of the bash created by the London College of Fashion.

It reads: "This awards season BAFTA are doing more than ever before to consider sustainability across its awards ceremonies, including inviting guests to 'dress sustainably'. To help navigate some of the issues around fashion and sustainability London College of Fashion, UAL are supporting BAFTA with more information on how you can dress sustainably."

Olivia's sparkling diamonds were lab-grown by Atelier Swarovski

A spokesperson added: "Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we're doing more than ever before. Where sustainable choices are unable to be made, BAFTA is offsetting, as well as giving guests the tools to offset their own travel and make sustainable fashion choices."