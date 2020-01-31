All about BAFTAs 2020: the host, the nominations, how to watch and more Will you be watching the BAFTAs this year?

Are you ready for the most exciting night in British film?! The BAFTAs is nearly upon us, and like every year, it will be a night to remember – with stars including Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Saoirse Ronan all nominated for the biggest awards of the night. Here's everything you need to know about the BAFTA Awards 2020…

Who is nominated for a BAFTA?

The popular films nominated at the BAFTAs includes 1917, The Irishman, The Two Popes, Joker and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. Rocketman has also received a nomination for Outstanding British Film, while stars including Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks have received nominations. Check out the full list of nominations here…

Who will be hosting the BAFTAs 2020?

Graham Norton will be taking on the fabulous evening as the host, and opened up about the honour, saying: "I’m delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British Film, the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I’ve ever faced. I’m honoured to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley." Speaking about Graham's involvement, the chief executive of BAFTA, Amanda Berry, added: "I am absolutely delighted that Graham Norton will host… He will bring his brilliance and unique brand of humour to the role. The Film Awards is transmitted around the world, and those audiences know him too." Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary will be joining Graham in presenting duties for the red carpet live.

How can I watch the BAFTAs 2020?

The BAFTAs will air on BBC One on Sunday night, from 9pm to 11pm, which will be two hours after the ceremony actually begins, meaning that you can find out the winners ahead of time if you keep an eye on Twitter, or check back to our complete winners list, which we'll be updating live on the night.

Who will be attending the BAFTAs?

As well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, plenty of stars will be crossing the pond to attend the ceremony! Nominees who will be attending the show include Adam Driver, Brad Pitt, Florence Pugh, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Kaitlyn Dever, Laura Dern and Bradley Cooper.

Who will be presenting awards at the BAFTAs?

Presenters at the 2020 ceremony will include Star Wars favourites Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, Olivia Colman, Rebel Wilson, Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield, Hugh Grant, Zazie Beetz and Joe Alwyn. Prince William, as President of BAFTA, will also present the academy's highest accolade, the Fellowship, to American film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Prince William and Kate's attendance

With Prince Philip appointed as the BAFTAs first president back in 1959, the ceremony has a long history of royal involvement! Prince William took over as the president in 2010, and this will be his fourth time attending the special evening. The Queen also has a special connection to the BAFTAs, and was presented an honorary award in recognition of her outstanding patronage of the film and television industries in 2013.

