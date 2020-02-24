Laura Whitmore presented the latest series of Love Island for the last time on Sunday night, wowing fans once again in another statement outfit – chosen by her stylist Angie Smith, of course. The star, who has worked with the fashion expert (most famous for curating Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfits) for years, collaborated with Angie via a number of Facetime fittings, since the stylist is based in Australia. HELLO! chatted to Angie about Laura's Love Island wardrobe, and her natural eye for style…

Laura was styled by Angie Smith for her Love Island stint

"Laura knows exactly what she does and doesn't like, and loves clothes, so it's always like playing dress up with a friend," she says of their working relationship, before adding that Laura's favourite brands include Reformation, Ganni, Maje and Sandro - much like some of the labels Holly Willoughby often opts for, too.

Despite this, Angie explains that all her celebrity clients – who also include Emma Bunton, Christine Lampard and Angela Scanlon – have varying styles and approaches. "They are all completely different and every job has a different brief so it's pretty rare that I think that the same look would work for two people," she says, adding that she often dresses her ladies based on their figure. "I start with body shape, then take into consideration the brief."



Laura paid emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

While this year's Love Island was based in South Africa, Angie lives in Sydney, so the pair had a very modern way to discuss Laura's outfits for the show. "I have some amazing assistants that help me and we have Facetime fittings, so I'm often setting alarms at 2am to attend them due to the time difference," she says. "We have a lot of databases, too - I love a spreadsheet and have to have everything planned as much as possible."

Wearing a love-themed outfit for the final of the show

On Sunday, Laura crowned Finley Tapp and Paige Turley as the show's winners wearing another knockout outfit – a beautifully-tailored Joshua Kane trouser suit, with a heart-shaped cut-out at the neckline. The choice was particularly poignant since the star made it a point to celebrate love and kindness during the show, saying during an emotional tribute to late friend Caroline Flack: "Caroline loved Love Island," she said. "She loved love, and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her."

Laura wore a Help Refugees 'Choose Love' tee recently

The star also posted a beautiful photo earlier on Sunday, wearing a pretty pink leather suit by The Mighty Company, and a 'Choose Love' t-shirt that Caroline - and a host of other celebrities - have worn in the past to raise awareness for charity Help Refugees. The organisation was also co-founded by one of Caroline's close friends Dawn O'Porter.

'Choose Love' t-shirt, £20, ASOS

Laura also carried a pretty embroidered clutch bag emblazoned with the word 'love' during the final, and had the word painted on her pale pink manicure, too. She wore a Tilly Thomas Lux hairclip that spelled the same message in sparkling crystals, and urged her followers to "give love to all the islanders".

