Laura Whitmore’s Love Island hair and makeup secrets - as told by her glam squad We're trying these at home!

Laura Whitmore always looks flawless when she presents Love Island, and while there’s no doubt she’s naturally stunning it also helps to have a team of professionals around. Her hairdresser - known as @themanestyle on Instagram - and her makeup artist, who goes by @toribmakeup, spoke exclusively with HELLO!

Laura Whitmore’s makeup artist Tori Ball says that the best thing about working with Laura is that she’s become "A good friend as well as one of my clients which makes working with her a fun experience always." Here, she reveals her beauty secrets…

What foundation do you use on Laura’s skin?

I always mix my foundations and never use just one. I use BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid to create a glow mixed into Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation.

Becca shimmering skin perfector, £30, Cult Beauty

If Laura has a breakout or sunburn what do you use?

Skincare is hugely important to prep the skin and also to create a good base for the makeup to last. I’m a huge fan of Murad, as they have high SPF in their skincare which is great for when working abroad.

Murad Skin Age defense SPF50, £60, Lookfantastic

What do you apply to Laura's body to give that amazing sheen?

I give Laura a light spray tan a day before shooting with Fake Bake’s 60-minute tan and then keep the glow by applying Vita Liberata Body Blur, if needed.

Fake Bake 60 Minutes self-tan liquid, £18, Amazon

How would you describe Laura’s makeup for the show?

I always try to keep Laura’s make up looking fresh and glossy when in South Africa, especially so in the sun. One of Laura’s favourite things is to make eyebrows big and bushy which is a makeup trend that has burst onto the scene over the last few years. We use Soap Brows to keep them perfectly groomed.

READ: Laura Whitmore swears by this cult eyebrow product

Top tip for not letting makeup slide off your face when it’s warm

A good moisturiser and primer are key, especially when it’s warm. And when make up is finished, a setting spray can also help with this.

Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray, £26, Lookfantastic

You’re a fan of Fenty Beauty foundation from the looks of Instagram, what’s so special?

I am a huge fan of Fenty Beauty in general, it works for all skin types and tones. It is also cruelty-free, as is all the make up I use on Laura. With long days, you ideally want the makeup to last as long as possible whilst not looking heavy, and Fenty has been designed to feel lightweight and be layered.... and who doesn’t love Rihanna?!

Fenty Pro Filt'r foundation, £27, Harvey Nichols

Tori's top tips:

For longer-looking lashes: Line the top waterline of the upper lashes with kohl or a gel eyeliner: it creates depth to the lash root.

To get rid of dark circles: Using under eye patches are great for a quick fix, I’m a fan of masqueBAR for hydrating and brightening the under-eye area.

The product we should all use: A good illuminator is important for all women, it can wake up any skin and make your face appear brighter. The glow of an illuminator is more subtle than a shimmer. Iconic has a great illuminator too in their range. I like to use a liquid one to give a more radiant dewy effect and can help make you look like your glowing from within!

READ: Holly Willoughby's favourite beauty products revealed

Of course, it isn’t just Laura’s face that’s flawless - we’re forever jealous of her sleek hair. Hair stylist Sophie Sugarman (@themanestyle) says Laura brings "such great energy and is so kind and hard-working! She lets me be creative, brings my vision to life and wears it to perfection!"

Laura's signature hair long is beachy and tousled - Sophie, what do you use to create this look?

The beachy effortless look is definitely one of my fave go-to styles, especially for Laura! I use ghd's Platinum Styler and their classic curling tongs. I wouldn’t be able to do my job without their amazing stylers, hairdryers and curve range irons! They have a styler to fit every person and their lifestyle. I tend to use a mix of these tools and techniques together.

ghd Curve classic curl tong, £129, Lookfantastic

Sometimes we see an updo on Laura, what’s your favourite style to create?

I’m super into updo knots! An undone textured low knot or a sleek pulled-back topknot is so versatile. They’re chic but still very cool. Ponytails are great too and can really make a statement.

We loved Laura's chic ponytail - the power pony - how can us mortals do this and nail it?

The Power Pony is so simple but really makes a statement! I like to keep it quite soft and textured with an effortless twist. Only three simple steps to nail the Power Pony!

Step 1 – PREP

Prepping is key for all hair types! Spray Ouai Volume Spray throughout wet or dry hair and blow dry it in.

Step 2 – PRIME

To create the textured look, add small bends in the hair using the ghd Platinum Styler. Then, build up the texture to your liking using igkhair Beach Club Texture Spray.

Step 3 – STYLE

Time to put it up! Section out the sides, then bring the back section together and secure with a mykitsch elastic. Leave a few face-framing pieces out before wrapping each side around the ponytail separately and secure. Add Ouai Matte Pomade for a real piece-y textured feel.

Once the ponytail is ready, add some key accessories! For Laura, we thought an adorable bow would tie this look together perfectly.

Top tips for dealing with holiday humid hair?

I think nearly everyone has dealt with this problem. Reduce humidity from the beginning by styling your hair in a cool place (i.e. not the bathroom). My number one hair hack for holiday humidy hair is a slick, middle-part low knot. So easy to do, looks chic and keeps all your hair tied up together.

An oil can also be your best friend on holiday! For thicker hair use Colour WOW Dream Coat. For finer hair stick to more of an oil mist, OUAI Hair and Body Shine Mist is super lightweight and will leave you shining like a diamond!

Color WOW Dream Coat spray, £25, Lookfantastic

Sophie's favourite products:

My must have hair tools have to be from ghd. I wouldn’t be able to do my job without their amazing stylers, hairdryers and curve range irons! They have a styler to fit every person and their lifestyle.

I love mixing different products together, so this is a hard one for me! My must-haves are: IGKHair Beach Club Texture Spray, Ouai Wave Spray, Wella Performance Hair Spray, and Bumble and Bumble Glow Thermal Protection Mist.

READ: The secret to Laura Whitmore's perfect ponytail

What’s the most unusual thing we'd find in your kit?

A toothbrush! It’s a surprisingly great tool for flyaways and refining edges. I also love crystals to keep away any bad energy.

How to deal with flyaways?

The unusual toothbrush and hairspray are your best friend in this situation. I also love the OUAI Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets. They tame static, calm frizz and keep everything smooth.

OUAI Anti-frizz hair sheets, £20, Lookfantastic

What hairstyles do you think we'll see more of in 2020?

Bold and blunt haircuts, showing off your natural texture and bobs are also super cute and chic.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.