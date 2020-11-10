Singles' Day 2020: The best deals and discount codes to treat yourself on 11 November

From Carrie Bradshaw to Bridget Jones, Insecure's Issa Dee to Emily in Paris, we just can't get enough of powerful single girl icons – but did you know that there's a day dedicated to celebrating the joys of single life? Yes, Singles' Day is a thing – it's about time! – where you celebrate and spoil the person you love and depend on most: YOU. So just in case you're ready to shower yourself with gifts, we've put together a list of ALL the best deals to shop on the day so you can treat yourself or your single friends.

What is Singles' Day – and when is it?

The concept of Singles' Day first began with uni students in the 1990s in China as a way to celebrate bachelors with the date selected – 11 November or 11/11 – because of the fortuitous line up of ones, representing singles. These days, though it has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year for single people to gift themselves with treats. The day is becoming even more of a retail powerhouse as it becomes increasingly popular internationally both in the United States and the UK, where we have our own National Singles Day on 11 March. Some other aspects of Singles' Day, blind dates and singles parties, will likely be on the backburner this year thanks to lockdown.

Still, Single's Day is a special shopping holiday that has been a long time coming. Sex and the City fans will fondly remember the 2003 episode "A Woman's Right to Shoes", which starts with Carrie Bradshaw's designer heels going missing at a baby shower but gets a girl-power plot twist when she announces she's marrying herself (and, that, just so you know, she's registered at Manolo Blahnik.)

It was a statement that resonated with scores of singletons who thoughtfully (and frequently) pick out wedding, engagement and baby shower gifts for BFFs, family members and coworkers but who, frankly, deserve to celebrate themselves once in a while.

Best Single's Day 2020 deals

So what are you waiting for? Check out the best Singles' Day deals and get ready to treat yourself!

ASOS

ASOS has 20% off Everything for Singles Day with the code GETWITHASOS from 8am GMT on 11 November until 8am GMT on the 12th. The code can be used multiple times per customer up to a maximum pre-discount spend of £500 per order and is only valid in the UK and Ireland.

NET-A-PORTER

Looking for some designer deals? Net-a-Porter is on board with Singles' Day, too! You can get 22% off the luxury retail site's full price offerings through 12 November.

MONICA VINADER

Monica Vinader jewellery is a royal favourite, and you can snap up some of the brand's gorgeous trinkets – including pieces from the Linear friendship bracelet collection as worn by Meghan Markle – at up to 50% off.

NIKE

It might be time to register as a Nike+ Member if you haven't already! For Singles' Day, Nike+ Members will have access to 25% off Site Wide by entering the discount code MEMBER25 at checkout.

HARVEY NICHOLS

Harvey Nichols are offering 11% off fashion as well as a discount code SINGLESDAYHN for 22% off orders over $800 until 14 November.

LUISAVIAROMA

For more designer deals and discounts, Luisviaroma has a Singles Day promo, too! With the code SN30 you’ll get 30% off on full-priced items through 13 November at 23:59 CES.

SKINSTORE

Need to get your glow on this winter? Skinstore, the premium skincare retail site that is part of the Lookfantastic group, is offering a whopping 25% off sitewide with the discount code SINGLES through 13 November.

UDEMY

Brush up on your skills or learn something new with UDEMY online courses with the popular learning site's Singles' Day sale with classes starting at just £11.99.

LOVEHONEY

No discount code needed – Lovehoney is celebrating, too, spicing up Singles' Day with with 10% off sitewide.

CURRENTBODY

If you’re looking for a bargain on beauty gadgets and devices (and who isn't?!?) Currentbody has up to 65% off through 16/11 – click through for discount codes!

EMP

For alternative clothing and cool merchandise from your favourite bands, TV shows and movies, EMP is celebrating Singles Day in style with 25% off everything on 11 November. Just enter the discount code SINGLESSPEC25 when you check out.

