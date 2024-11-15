10 best bags in the early Black Friday sales: From the Coach Tabby to the Mulberry Alexa

The highly-anticipated Black Friday sales are kicking off, and if you want to be ahead of the curve by investing in a brand new designer handbag for less, you're in luck. Several luxury retailers have dropped early sales and there are lots of gorgeous handbags on offer – including across some of our favourite designer labels.

From Princess Kate's go-to handbag brand Aspinal of London to Jennifer Lopez fave Coach, and cool Toteme tote bags loved by the street style set, shoppers can get up to 30% off some of the most coveted handbags in the sales right now, and I'm sharing the offers that I think are too good to miss.

Where to find the best Black Friday designer handbag deals

Black Friday officially lands on 29 November for 2024, but lots of deals are already dropping. Based on previous years, you can expect to find the best Black Friday handbag deals at the likes of Farfetch, Net-a-Porter and John Lewis. Keep checking back, as I'll be updating this page with all of the best deals as they drop

Here are several other designer handbag retailers and brands worth looking out for in the lead up to Black Friday

Coach Black Friday Deals 2024

If you want to invest in a designer handbag, Coach is slightly more affordable than your average luxury fashion house, and several styles have already dropped in the Farfetch sale for Black Friday. The brand has been spotted on the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Coach

Aspinal of London Black Friday Deals 2024

Royal-approved Aspinal of London is a favourite of Princess Kate. She has the Mayfair Midi in multiple colours, from taupe to lilac, and right now you can shop almost everything with up to 50% off. Other famous fans include Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Zara Tindall.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals at Aspinal of London

Mulberry Black Friday Deals 2024

Mulberry bags still reign supreme when it comes to luxury at slightly less of an eye-watering price point. The iconic Alexa is now on sale on the brand's website and via John Lewis if you're in the UK. Or if you're shopping for an evening handbag, I love the Lily in emerald green.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals at Mulberry

Toteme Black Friday Deals 2024

Toteme has dropped cult piece after cult piece over the last few seasons. The Scandi brand has a chic minimalist aesthetic that extends to its coveted accessories, from totes to crossbody handbags.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals at Toteme

Jacquemus Black Friday Deals 2024

Show me someone who doesn't want a Jacquemus handbag... whether you're getting serious brownie points this Christmas or you're treating yourself, right now lots of styles are in the sale for a limited time (yes, even the cult Chiquito). So are you going for hot pink or a chic neutral?

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals at Jacquemus