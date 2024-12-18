10 best pre-Christmas clothing sales to shop now before the Boxing Day extravaganza

First there was Black Friday, then Cyber Monday, and now it's all about the pre-Christmas offers in advance of the hotly anticipated Boxing Day and January sales.

Whether you missed out on big deals over Black Friday week, expected that item you have been lusting after to be reduced - and it wasn’t, or just love a bargain hunt, it’s time for take two. Keep checking back, as we'll be adding more as they become available.

How we chose the best pre-Christmas sales

Brands: We've only included brands we know and love at HELLO! - as well as several royal and celebrity favourites. We buy from these regardless of deals and discounts.

& Other Stories Sale - Up To 50% Off

Editor's Note: & Other Stories just dropped its winter sale and there's up to 40% off an incredible selection of pieces. We love this sparkly top in the colour of the season - burgundy. Pair with jeans and heels for party season.



H&M Sale - Up To 50% Off

Editor's Note: H&M has up to 50% off everything in the winter sale. Think cosy knitwear, Christmas PJs and coats. This striped jumper is a true wardrobe investment.



Netaporter Sale - Up To 50%

Editor's Note: Now (perhaps even more so than Black Friday) is the best time to score a designer buy, as there's up to 50% off at NET-A-PORTER. With items like this Valentino VLOGO mini embellished leather shoulder bag, this is not one to miss with 40% off.

Arket Sale - Up To 40% Off

Editor's Note: Arket doesn't put sales on often, but when they do, you know it's going to be good. This year it's all about the winter must-haves such as this quilted coat with 40% off.

River Island Sale - Up To 30% Off Party Wear

Editor's Note: River Island's pre-Christmas sale is packed with bargain party season styles. This sequin trophy jacket is my favourite and I think you'll be wearing it for years to come.



Reformation Sale - Up To 50% Off

Editor's Note: Reformation's Winter Sale has just landed with up to 50% off the celeb-favourite brand. From denim jeans to Taylor Swift-worthy knits, we want everything, but first on our shopping list? These cool-girl jeans.



Mint Velvet Sale - Up To 50% Off

Editor's Note: Mint Velvet is a go-to for me when the sales drop - whether it's for party wear or for casual outfits, I'll always find something! This year I have my eye on this sweatshirt.

Aspinal of London Sale - 25% Off

Editor's Note: Black Friday isn't over at Aspinal of London - there's still 25% off everything. This includes Princess Kate's gorgeous Midi Mayfair, which she has in lilac, black and ivory.



Boden Sale - Up To 50% Off

Editor's Note: There's up to 50% off in Boden's Winter Sale, with loads of must-see partywear, and cosy essentials, like this very gorgeous Jessica jumper - it's made from 100% RWS certified wool.

Wyse London Sale

Editor's Note: Shopping for outfits for the holiday season? Wyse London has a huge sale on and this festive sparkly skirt will be perfect for Christmas drinks.



Editor's Verdict:

Now is the perfect time to shop some new additions to your wardrobe. All of the brands on this list are my go-to brands, especially when there's a sale on. If you're in the market for a designer accessory, you'll want to check out Netaporter, if you're after party wear you need to check out H&M and Mint Velvet. I'll try and resist the sequins and shop for clothes for work in the new year.