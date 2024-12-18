10 best pre-Christmas clothing sales to shop now before the Boxing Day extravaganza

Whether you missed out on big deals over Black Friday week, expected that item you have been lusting after to be reduced - and it wasn’t, or just love a bargain hunt, it’s time for take two. Keep checking back, as we'll be adding more as they become available.
How we chose the best pre-Christmas sales
Brands: We've only included brands we know and love at HELLO! - as well as several royal and celebrity favourites. We buy from these regardless of deals and discounts.
Variety: Whether you're looking for sparkly party wear or cosy knits, we've found a wide range of deals.
Top deals: We've used our inside knowledge (and a bit of research) to find all of the very best pre-Christmas sales that are available to shop right now.
Reformation's Winter Sale has just landed with up to 50% off the celeb-favourite brand. From denim jeans to Taylor Swift-worthy knits, we want everything, but first on our shopping list? These cool-girl jeans.
Shopping for outfits for the holiday season? Wyse London has a huge sale on and this festive sparkly skirt will be perfect for Christmas drinks.
Editor's Verdict:
Now is the perfect time to shop some new additions to your wardrobe. All of the brands on this list are my go-to brands, especially when there's a sale on. If you're in the market for a designer accessory, you'll want to check out Netaporter, if you're after party wear you need to check out H&M and Mint Velvet. I'll try and resist the sequins and shop for clothes for work in the new year.
