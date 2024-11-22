Meghan Markle's Edge of Ember earrings & necklace are reduced for Black Friday

The Duchess of Sussex loves her jewelry and while she has lots of expensive pieces, she also has affordable pieces in her extensive collection, too. From Missoma to Mejuri to BaubleBar, but it's Edge of Ember we've seen her wear on more than one occasion.

In case you're not familiar, Edge of Ember is a sustainable London-based accessories brand with a mission of timeless personal jewelry crafted with recycled metals and lab-grown diamonds. The brand was founded in 2014 by Lynette Ong, and its popularity is getting bigger and bigger.

In an interview with Authority magazine, Lynette spoke about one of her favorite moments of her brand's success story, and she said: "The day we received an email from Meghan Markle’s team saying that Meghan loved our jewelry, and our positive production story was a massive wow moment I’ll certainly never forget."

Meghan last wore the brand in 2020 when she made a surprise video appearance on Zoom, chatting with a client of her patron charity Smart Works. Although she was only shot from the waist up, Meghan's fashion fans were keen to find out her outfit details. The royal looked beautiful in her burgundy Joseph jumper, accessorising with two pretty gold necklaces - and one had a very powerful meaning behind it.

© Instagram Meghan Markle wore Edge Of Ember's Visionary Charm Necklace on a Zoom call

The Edge Of Ember Visionary Charm Necklace features an ancient evil eye symbol, which is a symbol of good fortune. The motif, which is set with a beautiful blue topaz stone, is said to "protect its wearer from negative vibes", according to the brand's website. And since Meghan was chatting with a young woman who was preparing for a job interview, it was a perfect choice!

Unsurprisingly, the necklace immediately sold out but thankfully it has been restocked since and is now heavily discounted in the Black Friday sale. That's right, you can get get hold of the necklace with 30% discounted.

EXACT MATCH: Edge of Ember Visionary Charm Necklace © Edge of Ember $132 / £101 (SAVE 30%)

You know you're in good company! Meghan has a number of pieces from artisan label Edge of Ember, including another lucky charm pendant featuring a four-leaf clover.

The Kismet Charm Necklace is inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, and for those who might not know, these modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex wearing her Edge of Ember necklace at an event in Dagennham ahead of International Women's Day

Paired with the lucky number 7, you've got a personalised good luck charm close to your heart.

EXACT MATCH: Edge of Ember Kismet Charm Necklace © Edge of Ember $123 / £94 (SAVE 30%)



The 43-year-old also owns the gold Wave earrings and wore them during her UK visit to London's National Theatre.

These stud earrings conjure visions of rippling waves and are a nice alternative to studs or huggie hoops. These earrings appear to be on pre-order but you can still purchase, and yep, they're discounted too.

EXACT MATCH: Edge of Ember Wave Earrings © Edge of Ember $59 / £45 (SAVE 30%)



One happy shopper left a verified review, writing: "So often online purchases disappoint when they arrive. But these earrings ticked all my boxes! Understated, well-made, stylish and a bit architectural. And they catch the light which shows them off! Very pleased I tried Edge of Ember. Thank you."