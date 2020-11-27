22 best Amazon fashion Black Friday deals you can shop right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're already thinking ahead to your Black Friday fashion shopping plans and can't stop refreshing pages to see if any deals have already dropped, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon has got you covered with some early Amazon Black Friday fashion discounts! The online retailer has one of the biggest and best Black Friday sales in the business, but you certainly don’t need to wait until the big day on 27 November to shop your favourite styles. If you're quick, you can grab hold of some bargains on everything from dresses and jeans to boots and coats right now!

We've put together an edit of our favourites, from cosy lockdown must-haves like slippers and leggings to designer pieces at discount prices, as well as some key looks inspired by Kate Middleton. We even have some bargain buys for him!

Or, if you'd like to browse for yourself, go directly to:

Amazon Fashion Black Friday Deals for her

Amazon Black Friday Deals for him

Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals for kids

For all the up-to-date Lightning Deals in fashion and beyond that are only available for a few hours, go to the Amazon site – and act quickly!

Lockdown loungewear that will keep you cosy

Now that we’re all spending a lot of time at home, we’re also thinking about comfy pieces to wear around the house, whether for a home workout or to relax while watching Netflix. Thankfully we can snap up some great deals on slippers, leggings and more.

Okay, so it's not exactly the most FASHIONABLE look, but it is definitely one that is trending for 2020 because of lockdown! Pick up a fleece-lined hoodie sweatshirt blanket at a bargain price for cosy nights (and days) inside.

Lushforest Hoodie Sweatshirt Blanket, was £25.99 NOW £19.19, Amazon

Let's not forget those home workouts or runs in the park! Amazon's fashion Black Friday sale also includes leggings, sports bras and more.

Amazon Essentials performance leggings, more colours available, was £20.20 NOW £15.62, Amazon

No cosy lockdown evening (or day!) in is complete without a pair of fuzzy slippers.

Crocs Classic Luxe Slipper, was £62.94 NOW from £16.10, Amazon

Wardrobe basics you need for your closet this winter

The Black Friday sales are a great place to get classic wardrobe basics that you can wear this winter and for seasons to come, from jeans to jumpers, coats to shoes. There are a host of good designer deals and we also love the affordable staples from Amazon's brands like .find

7 For All Mankind Skinny Jeans, were up to £190 NOW from £15.60, Amazon

.find Long-Sleeved Jumper, was £19 NOW from £16.22, more colours available, Amazon

Fly London Women's Ragi Ankle Boot, more colours available, was £110, NOW from £45.40, Amazon

Check wrap blouse, was £27 NOW from £9.12, Amazon

Leopard Print Midi Dress, Deal price from £9.80, Amazon

Jacquard Tie Waist Dress, Deal price from £9.80, Amazon

Top name brand Black Friday fashion you can't resist

If you are in the market for deals on name brands in the run-up to Black Friday, Amazon is the place to shop.

Armani Exchange Cross-body handbag, was £82.07 Deal Price £57.45, Amazon

Pandora charm bracelet, was £54.65 NOW £44, Amazon

Helly-Hansen Women's Aden Down Waterproof Hooded Parka, was £240 NOW £127.43, Amazon

PUMA Women's Cabana Run Print WNS Sneaker, was £42.95, NOW £23.30, Amazon

Clarks The Hayle Shoulder Bag / Backpack, was £89 NOW £44.70, Amazon

Superdry denim dress, was £54.99 now £27.40, Amazon

Geox Anylla ankle boot, was £130 now from £82.66, Amazon

Fashion deals for him

Levi's Men's Crew Sweatshirt, was £60 Deal Price £28.53, Amazon

JACK & JONES Men's Jaclee 5-pack boxer shorts, was £35 now £16.83, Amazon

ECCO Exostrike Men's hiking Shoes, was £148.39 Deal Price £67.20, Amazon

Royal inspired looks for less

We're always looking for a little royal inspo, so here are some chic pieces inspired by Kate Middleton's royal style, from her coat to her shoes.

Duchess Kate often wears a puffer coat for more casual (and colder!) official engagements. You can, of course, find the trendy wardrobe staples in the Amazon early Black Friday sale, like this timeless piece from Amazon Essentials that is foldable and easily packs into the matching drawstring carrying bag that comes with it. It's available in styles from black to leopard print.

Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket, more colours available, was £32.49, NOW £24, Amazon

Kate's winter fashion made headlines when she wore Sorel boots during a visit to Sweden in 2018. The cosy footwear is both cute and functional – and you can get a pair right now at a major discount.

Sorel Newbie Boots, was £80 NOW £53.55, Amazon

For as long as we can remember, Kate has kept nude heels in her wardrobe. The versatile footwear goes with just about everything – and Amazon has them for under a tenner.

Colleter Pointed Toe Patent Pumps, Deal Price From £7.99, Amazon

