7 cheap kitchen appliances from £20 that will save you money on meals

With energy prices skyrocketing, everyone is starting to feel the pinch. But there's one way to make a small investment for a long-term return for your budget - finding cheap but top-rated kitchen appliances that make cooking more budget-friendly and reduce energy costs.

A May 2022 study by Unconventional Connections commissioned by Instant Brands - the company behind popular appliances like Instant Pots as well as brands like Pyrex and Corningware - found that cooking in electric ovens can cost over 5 times more than cooking in air fryers and electric pressure cookers.

But small kitchen appliances aren't the only way to save on your monthly bills - you can also reduce by batch cooking and storing pre-prepped meals in the freezer, and sealing produce and leftovers so they last longer.

You might not have a kitchen fully equipped to take those steps, and we think a tight budget shouldn't stop you from taking steps to make your kitchen, home and daily life more efficient when it comes to both time and money. So have a look at six small kitchen appliances to invest in if you want to save some cash - and they're all under £75.

Crock-Pot Lift and Serve Digital Slow Cooker 4.7 Litre, was £65 now £45, Amazon

If you want something larger, this 4.7 litre digital Crock-Pot slow cooker feeds up to five people, with three heat settings and auto stay-warm function to cook everything from soups and stews to roasts and deserts. There’s a hinged lid to reduce mess and the interior ceramic bowl is removable so you can use it as a serving dish.

Ambiano 3.5L Slow Cooker 3.5 Litre, £19.99, Aldi

If you have a smaller household, Aldi's compact Ambiano 3.5L Slow Cooker also has a removable interior cooking pot plus the handy chalkboard exterior makes it easy to jot down your dinner notes!

Daewoo Healthy Living Family 3.6L Air Fryer, £59.99, Currys

Air fryers save money on cooking oils, they’re more healthy because they use less fat AND they’re an energy efficient way to bake, air fry, roast and more. What’s not to love?

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker, 3L, was £79.99 now £70, Amazon

For individuals or smaller families, the 3L Instant Pot Duo is a life saver - it serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, steamer and food warmer... and even a yoghurt maker! You can virtually eliminate using your energy-consuming full-size stove and if you need a larger one the extra large 7.6L size costs less than £100.

Geepas 25L Mini Oven and Grill, £74.99, Amazon

A toaster oven uses more energy than a microwave, but still far less, about half as much, than a standard oven. The Geepas mini oven, has six heating functions, with temperatures from 100C to 230C for everything from roasting, grilling, and baking to simply reheating meals, and comes with a bake tray, wire rack and rotisserie.

Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer, £26.99, Amazon

A handy vacuum sealer will help prevent food waste by making your fresh food and leftovers stay fresh longer. This Amazon’s Choice vacuum sealer has both dry and wet settings, and can seal multiple bags simultaneously.

Toshiba 800W microwave, £66.99, Amazon

If you don’t already have one, a microwave is another handy appliance to help reduce energy use. Amazon’s Choice for ‘cheap microwave’ is this 800w 20L Toshiba model with manual timer and five power levels. For a bit more – £77 – you can opt for the digital version, which features six preset recipes and 11 power levels.

