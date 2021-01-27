Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace is her double in Paris Fashion Week appearance The mother and daughter duo both walked in Fendi's haute couture show

Kate Moss will always be one of our favourite supermodels, and thankfully, she has passed her model credentials down to her daughter, Lila Grace – who is undoubtedly her mother's double.

The 18-year-old and Kate looked the spitting image of each other as they both walked for designer Kim Jones's first haute couture show for Fendi in Paris on Wednesday.

Proving she has inherited her mother's catwalk genes, Lila was first to grace the runway, wearing a stunning silver, double-layered, sheer beaded dress over a pair of high-waisted pants and white knee-high slouchy boots.



Kate, meanwhile, rocked a plunging silver satin gown with intricate embellishment along the hem and train.

She accessorised with exaggerated grey earrings and sported wet look hair, slicked back into a low chignon bun, just like her daughter.

Kate and Lila both walked for Fendi

After strutting along the runaway, both Kate and Lila stood inside one of many giant Perspex boxes, which were in the shape of letters to spell out Fendi, while other models stood in their own box to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Posing alongside each other in a confined space, Kate and Lila proved that the apple certainly doesn't fall from the tree.

Lila Grace is the spitting image of her supermodel mum

It was only last October that Lila made her catwalk debut for Miu Miu, with "proud" mum Kate watching the live stream from home.

"Yeah, it was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway, it wasn’t emotional I was really nervous for her," she told Vogue.

"I was sitting on the kitchen table and Katie England was there and Rosemary, and other girlfriends, and we were waiting for the show to start on the link, and when she came out we were like [gasp] she’s doing it, she’s doing it! I was so proud."

Kate stunned on the catwalk for Fendi's Haute Couture Paris show

Lila landed her first major campaign when she was 16 after being signed to her mother's eponymous modelling agency. She was chosen as the new face for Marc Jacobs Beauty in a UK campaign.

In 2016, Lila posed alongside her mother for Italian Vogue in a set of images shot by Kate’s former boyfriend photographer Mario Sorrenti.

