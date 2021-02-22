H&M is selling a new Friends T-shirt - could it BE any more popular?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you can recite every single Friends line, and if you're a fan of slogan tees, you'll love this T-shirt that's in the 'new in' section at H&M. The printed tee has been styled on the model just tucked into a pair of jeans and it looks phenomenal. Priced at £12.99, it won't break the bank either.

Friends T-shirt, £12.99, H&M

We've also spotted a few other Friends-related purchases on H&M. We're loving the 'You're the Rachel to my Monica' T-shirt that's priced at £9.99. Perfect pressie for your bestie.

Friends T-shirt, £9.99, H&M

You can also buy a few pieces within kidswear if you're mini-me has discovered the hit nineties show over lockdown.

You'll want your Friends merchandise when the reunion show kicks off. Last month it was revealed that the much-anticipated Friends reunion has officially begun filming!

The news was confirmed by Jennifer's close friend and former co-star Lisa Kudrow, who opened up about the HBO Max special's filming schedule during an interview on Rob Lowe's podcast Literally!.

"So we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she told the Parks and Recreation actor.

Lisa also confirmed that the show is "not a reboot", and instead is "us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot – and has never happened in front of other people since 2004".

