Will the new iPhone 14 be the most popular launch yet? 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for "Pre-order iPhone" exploded 1,210% worldwide on 7 September, the same day Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro alongside other new Apple products including new generation watches and Airpods.

Data reveals that online interest for pre-ordering the new iPhone skyrocketed to just over twelve times the average volume in one day as the new model was introduced to the world.

RELATED: 13 Best phone bags - Crossbody mobile phone holders are having a moment

VIEW PRICING

When Apple announced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, fans were excited to say the least.

Why? Largely down to...

1. The longest battery life ever.

2. Improved low-light photos.

3. 21% more screen.

We all know it's the camera that has iPhone users obsessed, and the new class of pro camera system sounds excellent, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

Now we're all socialising a lot more, you'll be taking a lot more pics with friends on nights out.

MORE: Best tech gifts anyone would love

An amazing example of low lighting being captured perfectly

There has been a lot of talk about the Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through.

Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite.

This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

There's also the Dynamic Island — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display, these were both huge talking points.

The Always-On display will make the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance

"Our customers count on their iPhone every day, and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we’re delivering more advancements than any other iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user — from the casual user to the professional — to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet."

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. Pre-orders begin Friday, 9 September, with availability beginning Friday, 16 September.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.