Best steam generator iron to buy - and top tips on what to look for

Ironing is one of those essential chores we need to complete, but utterly dread.

However, it can all be made a little easier with a steam generator iron, which irons out those pesky creases with ease.

A steam generator iron is not to be confused with a steam iron - although it’s an easy mistake to make.

A steam generator iron has a water tank separate to the device and can often hold more water, while a steam iron has a built-in water tank.

We have sifted through to find the best steam generator irons, from Philips, Tefal, Russell Hobbs and more, to make your chore day a breeze.

What should I look for in a steam generator iron?

When it comes to buying a steam generator iron there are a multitude of specifics to keep in mid; from the size, the capacity of the water tank, the material of the plate, as well as weight, cord length, the bar pressure, if there is an automatic off function, and if there is a descaling function.

It is up to the shoppers preference when it comes to buying a steam generator iron, but typically some look for a ceramic soleplate, stainless steel design, as they glide over clothes and are damage resistant, whereas non-stick can be problematic.

Some may prefer a longer cord length, while others may prefer a lightweight model so not to suffer any wrist or arm aches after completing the ironing.

It is also worth keeping a budget in mind, so not to overspend.

Are steam generator irons better than steam irons?

In short, yes.

Steam generator irons work more efficiently to press clothes, and iron out creases.

A steam iron works well, but for those looking to achieve a professional iron, the steam generator iron variation is for you.

A steam generator iron has amore steam output, which can save you time and effort when it comes to the chore.

Some of the most popular brands include Philips, Tefal and Russell Hobbs.

What are the best steam generator irons?

Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards 332013 Steam Generator Iron with Autoclean, £230, Argos

Morphy Richards is one of the leading home appliance brands, and the Steam Generator Iron is said to be the “most powerful steam generator”, according to Argos’ description.

This creation has a whopping 6.5 bar pressure, which creates 200g of steam, as well as the option of a 310g steam boost, to ensure there is not a hint of a crease in sight.

The best part is it has an Auto Clean feature to remove any limescale build-up, so all you have to do is pour away the water to remove any build up - it’s that simple.

Philips

Philips GC9682/86 PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam Generator Iron, £589, John Lewis

With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, Philips’ PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam Generator Iron is the closest shoppers can get to perfection.

It is worth every penny, as this model features OptimalTEMP technology, which means you can iron any fabric without adjusting the temperature settings, including silk and wool, while the DynamiQ smart sensor detects when you have ironed a section and distribute heat accordingly to protect your garments.

Tefal

TEFAL Pro Express Ultimate GV9569 Steam Generator Iron, £229, Currys

Tefal’s Pro Express Ultimate Steam Generator has been hailed the “best iron” by shoppers, with some claiming it has reduced the time it takes to get through the ironing.

Aside from the glowing reviews, and hefty £200 saving, this household essential is not to be missed.

It features a 7.8 bar pressure and can hold up to 1900ml to see you through your laundry day, as well as an anti-scale function to preserve your steam generator iron for years to come.

Tefal Express Compact SV7110G0 Steam Generator, £99, AO.com

There is a wide variety of Tefal irons on the market, including Steam Generator Irons, so it can be overwhelming to know what one to buy.

For those looking for a more affordable alternative to the Pro Express Ultimate model, this may be the answer.

It features an Xpress ceramic soleplate suitable to use on all fabrics, as well as various modes, such as Eco Mode, which uses less steam but is still effective. Like most designs, this also features an auto clean function.

Russell Hobbs

Russell Hobbs SteamPower Series 2 Steam Generator Iron, £86, Argos

Russell Hobbs’ SteamPower Steam Generator Item has also garnered hundreds of rave reviews from shoppers, and it is no surprise as it feature an anti-drip system to protect your clothes from spillages, and heats up in just one minute, to save you time when it comes to ironing that pile you’ve had in the corner for weeks.

It also features a 4.5 bar pressure, and can hold 1.3 litres of water, as well as a non-stick ceramic soleplate, and safe locking system when not in use.

But the best part is it also boasts a vertical steam function so you can use the iron as a steamer on hanging garments - simply genius.

Beko

Beko SGA6124D 2400W Steam Generator Iron, £58.99, Dunelm

Looking for a more affordable Steam Generator Iron, Beko has you covered.

This design delivers across the board, as it is not only under £100, but can hold one litre of water, features a SteamXtra soleplate to glide over any fabric, and can be used vertically to make ironing a breeze. Plus it has an auto clean and automatic shut off function, both of which are essential for when out of use.

Tower

Tower T22006 CeraGlide Steam Generator Iron, £54.99, Amazon

Tower’s CeraGlide Steam Generator Iron does exactly what it says on the tin.

It boasts ceramic-coated soleplates, which smoothly iron out creases on all fabrics without snagging or ruining the material. It has a powerful 2700W, which means it steams up 30% faster than other designs, while it can be used horizontally, it can also be used vertically.

If that wasn’t enough, this model also has a thermostat control, which can be adjusted to the fabric.

Breville

Breville PressXpress Steam Generator Iron, £94.98, Amazon

Similar to Russell Hobbs and Philips, Breville is another hugely popular home appliance brand many trust.

This design is powered by a 2400 watt, and can hold up to 1.7 litre of water in the tank, which, combined with a five-bar pressure pump creates a 100g per minute continuous steam or 230g steam boost to iron out the most stubborn of creases.

