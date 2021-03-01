18 best girl boss gifts for International Women's Day 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's International Women's Day on Monday, March 8, which means it's the perfect time to look through your friendship WhatsApp groups and give the Wonder Woman in your life a boost. Whether you have a female friend who's just had a promotion at work, or pal who's working on her own business empire, or maybe you have a friend who's stuck at a crossroad in her career and just needs a little oomph in the right direction. Keep scrolling because there's always an empowering gift that will remind the girl boss in your life that they can take on the world.

Girl Boss poster, £5, Etsy

This girl boss print is perfect for the superwoman in your life.

Moet & Chandon Impérial Rosé NV Champagne and personalised tin 750ml, £58.99, Selfridges

Has the girl boss in your life been given a pay rise at work? Has she just landed her first client as a businesswoman, don't just send her a congratulations text - show her you care!

Boss Lady desk nameplate, £10, NotOnTheHighStreet

You don't have to have Boss Lady, you can choose a personalised name plater for her desk. Choose from the following coloured plates: bright pink, red, wood, black or gold and a black or pink base.

Congratulations gift box, £58, Etsy

The full personalised gift box includes a tumbler, a pink cosmetics pouch, a small journal, a rose gold pen, candle, bath bomb, and a message option. So cute!

Rose Wine Gin, £20.99, Selfridges

Wine and gin… together?! Yes, please. Uncommon Drinks has combined the two to make the most unlikely, but winning, boozy combo in this Rosé Wine gin liqueur.

Babe with the power key tag, £3.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Perhaps the girl boss in your life is about to move home, or get a new car, or new work premises to call her own. This key tag will be a daily reminder that the power is in her hands.

You've got this calendar, £11.99, Amazon

Help your fellow girl boss stay organised and on-track with goals and responsibilities.

Tumbler, £18, Kate Spade

Being a girl boss requires a hell of a lot of coffee. This monogram mug will ensure she's sipping in style.

CEO pendant charm, £55, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Maybe your friend takes her job very seriously, maybe she's an entrepreneur, or maybe she's just taking charge of her life. Either way, this gift will be a daily reminder of who's boss when she looks in the mirror.

Mighty women in history poster, £18, Etsy

This poster highlights some of the most powerfully iconic and inspiring women in history, how cool is that?!

You Are Amazing book, £5.99, Urban Outfitters

Give them the gift of uplifting quotes. It's time for them to start seeing what everyone else sees. This book will build their self-confidence.

Light up vanity case, £279, Beautifect

Not just any makeup case will do for the girl boss in your life, this Beautifect case is lit up with powerful LED lights and features five lighting colour modes and three brightness settings.

You're my best b*tch card, £3, Urban Outfitters

Sometimes you just need to send a card that will make them smile.

Stila Beauty Boss lip gloss in shade Empowering, £14, Marks & Spencer

This gloss is the boss! The shades of Stila's lip gloss have been named the likes of 'Pay day' and 'elevator pitch'. But we love 'Empowering' - for obvious reasons.

Bead for your bestie, £75, Roxanne First

With a selection of cool, handpicked mix-and-match beads, all you have to do is build the perfect design for your and your girl boss BFF.

Antler Clifton suitcase in blush, £219, Antler

Your jet setting gal pal will be whizzing around the world again, and maybe a gorgeous blush-coloured suitcase could be her travel companion. With a design that packs a punch, this polycarbonate suitcase is strong, light on its feet and wheels like a dream. It can also be personalised.

Lavender foaming relaxing bath, £34, Kiehl's

We all know after a long day at work, a soak in the bath is just what the doctor ordered. This one is infused with moisturising and conditioning ingredients.

Smartbox Treat Her gift experience, £50, John Lewis

After staying indoors pretty much all year, it's time the lady boss in your life went out (obviously when it's safe to do so!). This gift is a selection of over 2955 gift experiences to choose from; afternoon teas, spa days and adrenaline adventures. Whether she loves being pampered, appreciates the succulent tastes of fine dining or gets her thrills from adrenaline-pumping days out, you’re sure to find the ultimate gift for her to enjoy.