10 best Mother's Day chocolate gifts for 2023: From Cadbury to Hotel Chocolat, Thorntons & more

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and for those who want to celebrate their mum, grandmother, or other parent figure on 19 March, a box of their favourite chocolates is a failsafe option.

For some mums a box of the hugely popular Milk Tray is just the pick-me-up they love to see on Mothering Sunday, while Cadburys and Lindt bundles are equally a hit.

However, for some who want to give their mum a little extra treat perhaps Hotel Chocolat’s vast array of chocolates may be the go-to gift.

While some love nothing more than a creamy Galaxy, or a classic Dairy Milk bar, others may prefer white chocolate, or dark chocolate delights, perhaps even a more flavoursome sweet treat, such as salted caramel or mint flavoured delicious-ness.

There are boxes of chocolates to buy, but also hampers filled with all the chocolates you could ever desire, and even personalised creations too to add that extra special touch this Mother’s Day. Lucky for you, we have found the luxe chocolate gifts that are just irresistible.

Cadbury

Cadbury chocolates are the ultimate chocolates, and have been for many years. While the classic Dairy Milk may be a firm favourite in the household, others may drool over a chewy Curly Wurly. Well, this bundle has it all, and can be personalised with a special message to the matriarch of the family.

Our top pick: Cadbury Mum’s Selection Box Gift, £20, Cadbury

Milk Tray

We know Milk Tray is a Cabury creation, but we believe it deserves a number of it’s own, because it is the only box of choccies my mum can’t say no to.

There are different sized boxes, but this contains 530g of chocolate bites; from the classic Truffle Heart to the Raspberries and Cream, this bundle also has Salted Caramel melt-in-the-middle nibbles to indulge.

Our top pick: Cadbury Milk Tray Chocolate Box, £9, Sainsburys

Hotel Chocolat

We all love Hotel Chocolat. Not only do they have a whole host of chocolates, from different flavours to sizes, but they even have vegan options.

Why not go for something a little extra fancy for your parent this Mother’s Day, with this collection, which includes the popular chocolate box, champagne truffles, a miniature bottle of prosecco and more treats.

Our top pick: Hotel Chocolat Chocolate & Fizz Luxe, £39.50, John Lewis

Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason has a dedicated selection of chocolate gifts and it's a chocoholics heaven.

From miniature collections to large chocolate boxes, and chocolate-coated delights, shoppers are spoilt for choice. These gorgeous chocolate flowers are sure to make anyone's day.

Our top pick: Fortnum & Mason Chocolate Flowers, £14.95, Fortnum & Mason

Thornton's

Spell it out with Thornton’s alphabet chocolates. As always the popular chocolatier has nailed it with these delicious personalised truffles. Choose from 22 or 33 chocolates and request your own custom message for your mum.

Our top pick: Alphabet Truffles Box, from £20, Thorntons

Selfridges

Looking to spend a pretty penny on a box of chocolates for your mum this Mother’s Day? Godiva has you covered.

A complete showcase of the chocolatier’s repertoire, it's just what dreams are made of.

Our top pick: GODIVA Gold Ballotin chocolate selection box, £59.99, Selfridges

Harrods

For those who have spent many years buying Milk Tray chocolates and flowers for their mum come Mothering Sunday, and are desperate to shake up their gift, Harrods has you covered.

The longstanding luxury department store stocks a vast array of confectionary and edible treats a foodie will revel in, but their own brand of white chocolate covered strawberries has piqued our interest as it is a little more luxe than the usual box of chocs.

Our top pick: White Chocolate Strawberries, £16, Harrods

Laduree

Laduree is famed for the decadent molten hot chocolate and melt-in-the-mouth macaroons, but they also have a selection of other confectionary, including boxes of chocolate.

Not only do these tasty morsels taste great, but they also come in adorable packaging too.

Our top pick: Box of 28 Chocolate Squares, £16, Laduree

Lindt

Lindt is a rich, creamy and decadent chocolate that we can’t get enough of, and while some may associate them with Christmas, you can treat your mum to this chocolate wonder for Mother’s Day too.

Our top pick: Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection Chocolate Box, £15, Lindt

Charbonnel et Walker

Charbonnel et Walker are a chocolate gift we often wish we could indulge all to ourselves, but we never do, which is why it is even more of a surprise when someone splashes out on the luxe chocs for you.

Charbonnel et Walker have a wide variety of flavours from Champagne Truffles to Sea Salt Caramel, but for those who have a really sweet tooth we recommend the latter.

Our top pick: Charbonnel et Walker Sea Salt Dark Caramel Truffles, £16, John Lewis

