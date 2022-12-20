11 last-minute travel lovers gifts that will arrive before Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is coming up fast, and if you’re still struggling to come up with gift ideas for your favourite travel lover, we have the perfect list for you!

We’ve created this handy edit of last-minute gifts for people who travel - and they all have fast delivery if you need them to arrive before Christmas.

There’s something for everyone, from chic travel bags that are truly functional to life-changing (and TikTok famous) travel gadgets, plus beauty and grooming sets that take all the fuss out of being away from home.

Best travel lover gifts

So check out our list - and bon voyage!

A stylish USB laptop backpack

USB Laptop Backpack, 13 colours, £34.99 / $46.99, Amazon

This travel backpack comes in 13 colours, and ticks all the boxes from a stylish design to the handy pockets for everything from your water bottle to laptop and tablet. Not to mention the USB port and built in luggage strap so you can attach it easily to your suitcase!

A sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth headphones

Bluetooth Sleep Mask with Headphones, £21.99, Amazon

It's the ultimate sleep mask they never knew they needed! They’ll be able to block out light to get some rest, and eliminate noise with their favourite podcast, music or audiobook.

A grooming essentials kit for him

ManCave Essentials Wash Bag Set, £26.94 (WAS £35), Amazon

This ManCave Essentials set includes everything he’ll need while travelling - two Lemon and Oak Body Bars, Sea Salt Shower Gel, Original Moisturiser, Charcoal Face Scrub and Willowbark Face Wash along with a zippered wash bag.

A folding 3-in-1 wireless charger

3-in-1 Wireless Charging station, also in black, £29.99, Amazon

This TikTok viral 3-in-1 charging station is a travel game changer. Folding down to a compact size when not in use, the gadget simultaneously charges your earphones, smart watch and smart phone. Check specs for compatibility with your devices, but it is designed to work with most Qi phones and wireless devices, from iPhone to Samsung, iWatch, Galaxy, Air Pods and more.

Unique luggage tags that stand out

Unique luggage tags, set of 4, £5.98, Amazon

An easily-identifiable luggage tag will set their bags apart from the crowd while they’re waiting at the airport carousel. Pick a set that suits their personality - we love this colourful quartet.

A foldable clothes steamer

Foldable Clothes Steamer, £24.99, Amazon

Their clothes will be wrinkle-free with the help of this cute pink garment steamer, which not only folds up for easy packing, but also fits onto any standard water bottle for ease just about anywhere.

A pocket-sized beauty kit

Charlotte Tilbury Quick & Easy Instant 5-Minute Look Kit, £75, Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury’s universally flattering Quick & Easy kits have three easy wands: a smudge and crease-resistant cream eyeshadow, a swipe-on cream lip and cheek colour, and a glowy highlighter. The refillable mirrored case can be tucked into a carry-on and won’t take up much space when they reach their destination. If you don’t need it by Christmas, check out the full range of colours on CharlotteTilbury.com.

A powerful compact hair dryer

Glamoriser Lightspeed Compact Hair Dryer, £126.14 (WAS £150), Amazon

For full-size hair drying power in a travel-friendly gadget, the lightweight and compact 2000W Glamoriser has 3-heat / 3-speed digital controls, three attachments, including a diffuser, and a UK/EU plug adaptor for travel.

A genius carryon

LEVEL8 Lightweight Carry-on Suitcase 20-Inch, more colours, £139.99, Amazon

Carry-ons with spinner wheels are a must - and ones with an easy-access pocket for your laptop or tablet are positively life-changing. This lightweight suitcase comes in four colours and has over 2,000 five-star reviews.

A skincare-on-the-go set

ELEMIS Soothe & Hydrate Collection, £69, Amazon

Keeping up a travel skincare routine when you're away from home is so important, and this luxurious set by Elemis will have them glowing all through their trip.

A chic but roomy bum bag

Wind Took Waist Pack, more colours, £19.99, Amazon

Not everyone is into bum bags as a style statement, but when it comes to travel it does make keeping your phone, cosmetics and passport close at hand a LOT easier! And there are some very chic designs, like this one, that are more jetset than gym.

