8 best feminist T-shirts for International Women's Day girl power

From Dior’s iconic ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ T-shirts to Barbie-inspired ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ slogan tees, our obsession with slogan tops has gone from cheeky sayings to those with meaning, empowering T-shirts if you will, and I’m all for it. And with International Women’s Day 2024 on March 8, a feminist T-shirt is a great way to show your support for the cause.

While we definitely don’t need a reason to wear a feminist T-shirt, there’s no time like March to ramp up the girl power – as well as IWD, it’s Women’s History Month, and we’re a pretty incredible bunch worth celebrating.

Rihanna shouted her feelings from her T-shirt in Dior's cult tee

Looking at the celebrities wearing feminist T-shirts is a line-up of modern-day icons; Meghan Markle, Rihanna and Oprah along with Barbie’s own America Ferrera whose rousing monologue in the movie is still being talked about. Others include Emily Ratajowski, Natalie Portman and Kerry Washington.

How I chose the best empowering slogan T-shirts

Slogans : They’re all centred around women’s empowerment, with meaning.

: They’re all centred around women’s empowerment, with meaning. Price: Most of the items included are under £50.

Most of the items included are under £50. Charitable causes: Some designs give back to women's charity with every purchase, and if they do, I've made it clear what cause they're supporting and how.

Some designs give back to women's charity with every purchase, and if they do, I've made it clear what cause they're supporting and how. Delivery time: All of the T-shirts featured will be delivered in March, with some including express delivery so there’s chance to get it before IWD.

Shop our favourite feminist T-shirts ahead of IWD