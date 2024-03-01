8 best feminist T-shirts for International Women's Day girl power

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 best feminist T-shirts to empower women on International Women's Day and beyond
Empowering women’s T-shirts that get the message across, loud and clear

2 minutes ago
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
From Dior’s iconic ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ T-shirts to Barbie-inspired ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ slogan tees, our obsession with slogan tops has gone from cheeky sayings to those with meaning, empowering T-shirts if you will, and I’m all for it. And with International Women’s Day 2024 on March 8, a feminist T-shirt is a great way to show your support for the cause. 

While we definitely don’t need a reason to wear a feminist T-shirt, there’s no time like March to ramp up the girl power – as well as IWD, it’s Women’s History Month, and we’re a pretty incredible bunch worth celebrating.

Rihanna feminist tshirt
Rihanna shouted her feelings from her T-shirt in Dior's cult tee

Looking at the celebrities wearing feminist T-shirts is a line-up of modern-day icons; Meghan Markle, Rihanna and Oprah along with Barbie’s own America Ferrera whose rousing monologue in the movie is still being talked about. Others include Emily Ratajowski, Natalie Portman and Kerry Washington.

How I chose the best empowering slogan T-shirts

  • Slogans: They’re all centred around women’s empowerment, with meaning.
  • Price: Most of the items included are under £50. 
  • Charitable causes: Some designs give back to women's charity with every purchase, and if they do, I've made it clear what cause they're supporting and how.
  • Delivery time: All of the T-shirts featured will be delivered in March, with some including express delivery so there’s chance to get it before IWD.

Shop our favourite feminist T-shirts ahead of IWD

  1. 1/8

    Allergic To The Patriarchy T-Shirt

    Etsy Feminist Tshirt

    Etsy Feminist T-shirt

    Sizes: Small to 5XL

    Colours: White, ash, natural, light pink, light blue

    Shipping: £8.25 for standard UK delivery

    Returns: Returns not accepted

    Editor's note: "It's cute, it's silly and I love the message paired with a slightly sinister looking kitty. Reviews suggest this comes up on the larger size, so size down if you want a more fitted look."

  2. 2/8

    Bored Of The Patriarchy T-Shirt

    Bored of the patriarchy tee

    Barbie inspired T-shirt

    Sizes: XS - XXXL

    Colours: Pink, black and white

    Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £70

    Returns: Exchanges available within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "How apt is this Barbie inspired tee with Barbie worthy statement?

    "As well as being ethically made, every purchase from The Spark Company includes a donation to Bloody Good Period."

  3. 3/8

    Mutha Hood Strong Girls Club T-shirt

    strong girls club tee

    Strong Girls Club Tee

    Sizes: XS-XXL

    Colours: White

    Shipping: Free standard delivery

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Editor's note: "I love that I see women wearing this T-shirt all the time, from the playground to the pub. Join the strong girls club with it, and get your mini me one too with their matching kids tee."

  4. 4/8

    Never Fully Dressed Charity T-shirt

    Boob tee

    Boob Tee

    Sizes: S-XXXL

    Colours: White

    Shipping: Standard delivery from £3.95

    Returns: Within 28 days (for store credit)

    Editor's note: "The line drawings on this Never Fully Dressed charity tee are super stylish, and with every purchase, the brand will donate £5 to charity Mind."

  5. 5/8

    Amazon IWD T-shirt

    IWD Amazon Tee

    Inspire Inclusion T-shirt

    Sizes: XS-3XL

    Colours: 10 colours, including black, white and purple

    Shipping: £4.99

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Editor's note: "IWD 2024 theme is Inspire Inclusion and this tee has been specially designed to nod to that theme."

  6. 6/8

    Etsy Retro Feminist T-shirt

    feminist tshirt

    Grey Feminist Tee

    Sizes: Small - 5XL

    Colours: Black, white, light grey, light blue, light pink

    Shipping: £2.49 for standard delivery

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Editor's note: "The retro font and simply message make this Etsy t-shirt stand out as a winner. Wear with stonewash jeans and show them who is boss."

  7. 7/8

    I Am Too Clumsy To Be Around Fragile Masculinity T-shirt

    clumsy tee

    Clumsy Tee

    Sizes: XS - XXXL

    Colours: Black and white

    Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £70

    Returns: Exchanges available within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This tee needs no words...."

  8. 8/8

    Mom I Am A Rich Man T-shirt

    Cher tshirt

    Cher Quote Tee

    Sizes: Small to 5XL​​​​

    Colours: Seven to choose from, including white, pink and grey

    Shipping: £8.25

    Returns: Not accepted

    Editor's note: "Cher's famous quote on T-shirt? Sold. If you know, you know."

