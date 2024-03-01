8 best feminist T-shirts for International Women's Day girl power

From Dior’s iconic ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ T-shirts to Barbie-inspired ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ slogan tees, our obsession with slogan tops has gone from cheeky sayings to those with meaning, empowering T-shirts if you will, and I’m all for it. And with International Women’s Day 2024 on March 8, a feminist T-shirt is a great way to show your support for the cause.
While we definitely don’t need a reason to wear a feminist T-shirt, there’s no time like March to ramp up the girl power – as well as IWD, it’s Women’s History Month, and we’re a pretty incredible bunch worth celebrating.
Looking at the celebrities wearing feminist T-shirts is a line-up of modern-day icons; Meghan Markle, Rihanna and Oprah along with Barbie’s own America Ferrera whose rousing monologue in the movie is still being talked about. Others include Emily Ratajowski, Natalie Portman and Kerry Washington.
How I chose the best empowering slogan T-shirts
Slogans: They’re all centred around women’s empowerment, with meaning.
Price: Most of the items included are under £50.
Charitable causes: Some designs give back to women's charity with every purchase, and if they do, I've made it clear what cause they're supporting and how.
Delivery time: All of the T-shirts featured will be delivered in March, with some including express delivery so there’s chance to get it before IWD.
Shop our favourite feminist T-shirts ahead of IWD
1/8
Allergic To The Patriarchy T-Shirt
Etsy Feminist T-shirt
Sizes: Small to 5XL
Colours: White, ash, natural, light pink, light blue
Shipping: £8.25 for standard UK delivery
Returns: Returns not accepted
Editor's note: "It's cute, it's silly and I love the message paired with a slightly sinister looking kitty. Reviews suggest this comes up on the larger size, so size down if you want a more fitted look."
2/8
Bored Of The Patriarchy T-Shirt
Barbie inspired T-shirt
Sizes: XS - XXXL
Colours: Pink, black and white
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £70
Returns: Exchanges available within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "How apt is this Barbie inspired tee with Barbie worthy statement?
"As well as being ethically made, every purchase from The Spark Company includes a donation to Bloody Good Period."
3/8
Mutha Hood Strong Girls Club T-shirt
Strong Girls Club Tee
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: White
Shipping: Free standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "I love that I see women wearing this T-shirt all the time, from the playground to the pub. Join the strong girls club with it, and get your mini me one too with their matching kids tee."
4/8
Never Fully Dressed Charity T-shirt
Boob Tee
Sizes: S-XXXL
Colours: White
Shipping: Standard delivery from £3.95
Returns: Within 28 days (for store credit)
Editor's note: "The line drawings on this Never Fully Dressed charity tee are super stylish, and with every purchase, the brand will donate £5 to charity Mind."
5/8
Amazon IWD T-shirt
Inspire Inclusion T-shirt
Sizes: XS-3XL
Colours: 10 colours, including black, white and purple
Shipping: £4.99
Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: "IWD 2024 theme is Inspire Inclusion and this tee has been specially designed to nod to that theme."