The fashion and beauty brands supporting International Women's Day 2024

International Women's Day is fast approaching on March 8, and it's a day to celebrate the achievements of women, from political to cultural. And a host of fashion and beauty brands love to show their support for International Women’s Day 2024, by giving back to women's charities and organisations - making it an easy and useful way for you to be involved too.

What is the International Women's Day 2024 theme?

IWD is celebrated on March 8 every year, and the International Women's Day theme 2024 is Inspire Inclusion. The IWD 2024 campaign theme is focused on forging an inclusive world for women.

Says the IWD official website: "Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #InspireInclusion."

How I chose the IWD brands to highlight

The brands featured in this edit all give back to a women's charity in one form or another. From a percentage of the proceeds to the full profits, some of the brands have created products especially to celebrate International Women's Day while others have highlighted a bestselling product. I've been covering International Women's Day at HELLO! for the past five years, and created our Empowerment channel to highlight empowering women, stories and causes throughout the year, not just during IWD.

Many brands support women's causes for International Women's Day, and there's many that do it all year round - here's some of them: