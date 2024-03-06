The fashion and beauty brands supporting International Women's Day 2024

International Women's Day is fast approaching on March 8, and it's a day to celebrate the achievements of women, from political to cultural. And a host of fashion and beauty brands love to show their support for International Women’s Day 2024, by giving back to women's charities and organisations - making it an easy and useful way for you to be involved too.
What is the International Women's Day 2024 theme?
IWD is celebrated on March 8 every year, and the International Women's Day theme 2024 is Inspire Inclusion. The IWD 2024 campaign theme is focused on forging an inclusive world for women.
Says the IWD official website: "Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #InspireInclusion."
How I chose the IWD brands to highlight
The brands featured in this edit all give back to a women's charity in one form or another. From a percentage of the proceeds to the full profits, some of the brands have created products especially to celebrate International Women's Day while others have highlighted a bestselling product. I've been covering International Women's Day at HELLO! for the past five years, and created our Empowerment channel to highlight empowering women, stories and causes throughout the year, not just during IWD.
Many brands support women's causes for International Women's Day, and there's many that do it all year round - here's some of them:
ELEMIS x The Princes Trust
From March 1-8, Elemis will donate £10 for each Pro-Collagen Rose Discovery Collection sold to #ChangeAGirlsLife, part of The Princes Trust.
Editor's note: "Every year ELEMIS teams up with The Princes Trust to donate a percentage of proceeds of a bestselling product to the charity's #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign. This year, £10 from each sale of the Pro-Collage Rose Set, worth £140.50, will go to the cause.
"The set includes three products from the delicious-smelling Pro-Collage Rose range."
Pandora x Unicef
The Pandora for UNICEF charm supports children and young people around the world, especially girls, with educational programs designed to champion their empowerment.
Editor's note: "Pandora is supporting Unicef with this stunning blue charm, inspired by female power. Made from sterling silver, it features an opalescent female gender sign motif with a blue lab-created opal on one side and pattern on the other. Great for adding to charm bracelets or chains."
The White Company x The Prince's Trust
£10 from every sale of The White Company's Love candle will be donated to The Prince's Trust #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign.
Editor's note: "Celebrating their fifth year of supporting The Prince's Trust, The White Company's Love candle sounds delicious - oud, tonka bean and amber are its notes, and it's described as a "soft and aromatic" scent. Gorgeous."
Estella Bartlett x Young Women's Trust
Estella Bartlett pledges to donate all profits from the sales of their Ditsy Flower Miyuki Bracelet to the Young Women's Trust, which helps young women across the UK get access to one-to-one coaching and CV help to brighten their futures.
Editor's notes: "I love this cheerful Estella Bartlett bracelet, which gives back to The Young Women's Trust. It features rainbow coloured beads and cute floral charms."
John Lewis x The Prince's Trust
For every dress rented, John Lewis will donate £5 to The Prince's Trust Change International Women's Day campaign.
Plus, you can save £25 on every rental over £45 with the code 25IWD.
Editor's note: "If you haven't considered renting a dress or outfit for an occasion, you should - and John Lewis has a whole array to choose from, with £5 from every dress rented donated to The Prince's Trust."
Matilde Jewellery x Plan International
10% of the proceeds from the Matilde's IWD collection will go to support Plan International, and their incredible work to help the world’s most vulnerable.
Editor's notes: "Matilde Jewellery's curated IWD includes six products, including huggies, necklace and bracelet."
LK Bennett x Women for Women International
Donate £10 to Women For Women International, through LK Bennett, and you'll unlock a 20% off code.
Editor's note: "This year, LK Bennett are offering customers 20% off their entire collection when you donate to their IWD charity, Women For Women International."
Not On The High Street champions female founded brands, including those that give back to women and create fairer opportunities for women across the globe.
Editor's note: "Not On The High Street has a lot of amazing brands supporting IWD.
"The Little Coffee Company, founded by Lauren Le Franc, is a social enterprise coffee company supports women-led farming communities - Forbes recognised her as one of the top 10 women in Sustainability in the Caribbean."