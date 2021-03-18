La Roux announces exciting new charity fashion collaboration La Roux has teamed up with the Royal Association for Deaf people (RAD)

Elly Jackson, better known to the masses by her stage persona La Roux, has recently teamed up with the Royal Association for Deaf people (RAD), to produce a range of Hear Me Now T-shirts and hoodies made from organic cotton and printed in the UK in a renewable energy powered factory.

RELATED: Amanda Holden rocks It's A Sin charity tee

Already the La Roux x RAD collaboration has had some high-profile support: "It's gone really well and great that people are helping us raise money and awareness," says the Grammy award-winning performer, whose releases include In for the Kill and Bulletproof.

The La Roux x RAD clothing collaboration is live now

"So far, Jason from the Sleaford Mods, Vivienne Westwood, Joanna Lumley, Maxine Peake, Baxter Drury and my mum, Trudie Goodwin, have worn them.

READ MORE: Abbey Clancy stuns in new Red Nose Day T-shirt

"Deafness is an invisible disability – you might not know that a person is deaf until they raise their hands to speak. The community is often overlooked, meaning that they can face barriers in almost all aspects of life – from employment to healthcare to being able to access government announcements on COVID. As a musician I understand the importance of being heard."

The Royal Association for Deaf people (RAD), which was founded in 1841, works to create a future of opportunity, achievement and equality for deaf people - providing services that deaf people want and need, in their first language usually British Sign Language (BSL).

@Andrew Whitton

RAD celebrates deaf culture and community and helps mainstream providers communicate better to the needs of deaf people, whilst making society more deaf-aware and inclusive.

"RAD celebrates deaf culture, language, identity and diversity and I am really proud to be working with them to create a better, more accessible future for all deaf people."

T-shirts from £25.00, hoodies from £42.00 available at royal-association-for-deaf-people.teemill.com. All proceeds from the merchandise will go to support the work of the Royal Association for Deaf people (RAD).