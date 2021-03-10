Amanda Holden teams her famous skinny jeans with a very important T-shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was back strutting in her gorgeous skinny jeans on Wednesday morning at the Heart Radio studios - and she had an important message to send with her charity T-shirt.

The star sported a 'La' tee by Philip Normal, inspired by the catchphrase from moving Channel 4 drama It's A Sin. Proceeds from sales of the top go to the Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading HIV and sexual health charity.

MORE: Amanda Holden's rarely seen engagement ring is breathtaking – photos

Sharing a video as she did her jazz hands on the stairs, Amanda wrote: "#morning... #la tee @philipnormal all proceeds to @thtorguk #itsasin."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda wears her 'La' T-shirt with pride

Amanda joins the likes of Dermot O'Leary, Ian Watkins and the show's star Nathaniel Curtis in championing the T-shirts, which have raised over £300,000 for the cause.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's homes with husband Chris are out of this world

Amanda often wears her heart on her sleeve and supports the charities she's passionate about with her fashion. We love her for it!

'La' T-shirt, £25, Philip Normal

The star always wows us with her outfits, and has been rocking some summery looks this week. On Monday, she shared a gorgeous midi dress on her Instagram Stories as she posed up against a faux foliage wall from her new QVC interiors range.

Wearing SilkFred to show off her QVC collection

And on Tuesday morning, Amanda rocked up at the Heart Breakfast studios in the cutest houndstooth twinset.

MORE: Amanda Holden's shares this handbag obsession with Kate Middleton

The mother-of-two paired her look with white jeans and coordinating stilettos - and we bet her River Island two-piece will be a sellout. The 'Blue Dogtooth Gold Button Cardigan' can be worn with the 'Knit Cami Top' - and there are also matching cycling shorts if you want to make an even bigger statement.

Looking gorgeous in her River Island twinset

Amanda also shared some sweet rare photos with her daughters and mother Judith to mark International Women's Day on Monday.

She uploaded a sweet snapshot of her own grandmother, too, and said: "My foundation and the woman at the foot of it all - my Nanny. I miss her every day."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.