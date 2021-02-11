We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy never fails to impress with her sartorial choices and her latest Instagram snap is no exception. The 35-year-old model proved she can make the simplest of outfits look expensive, teaming a pair of skinny jeans with a charity T-shirt in aid of Red Nose Day.

The flawless snap saw Abbey highlighting her slim waist in her high-rise mom jeans, tucking her eye-catching T-shirt into the waistband of her trousers.

She styled her blonde hair in loose waves, adding a feline flick of liquid eyeliner and a soft, matte pink lip to complete her stunning look.

The mother-of-four – who raises children Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack with husband Peter Crouch – revealed why she was supporting the Red Nose Day campaign in the accompanying caption.

She said: "I'm so proud to be part of this years #RedNoseDay campaign wearing these gorgeous t-shirts available online @tkmaxxuk all featuring iconic @pixar characters shot by the amazing @mattholyoak #funnyispower proceeds from sales will help combat important issues for vulnerable people in the UK targeting hunger homelessness and mental health x".

Abbey wowed in her Red Nose Day T-shirt

Now that's a cause we can all get behind – and we've got to say, the Pixar-themed Comic Relief & Red Nose Day T-shirt design is extra special this year.

From Buzz Lightyear to Finding Nemo, we can't decide which character T-shirt to buy! Team yours with faded blue jeans like Abbey or dress it up with a blazer and heels.

Red Nose Day T-shirt, £8, TKMaxx

Abbey isn't the only star to show her support for the campaign, with the likes of Billie Piper, Emma Bunton and The Serpent's Jenna Coleman also rocking the Pixar tops.

The model appeared on GMB earlier this week to promote the upcoming Comic Relief fundraiser, and her interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid was gatecrashed by husband Peter.

She joked: "Do you want to have the last word Pete? He's hiding in the kitchen now. Oh here he is running in, he's trying to control the rabble of kids!" as the football pundit appeared behind her, wrapping his arms around her.

