Meet the Hello! Fashion cover stars who are breaking the mould

Although very different, models Sabey Dantsira, Anja Konstantinova and Danielle Littleford have powerful stories – a testament that positivity can help you overcome challenges that come your way.

From L-R: Danielle, Anja and Sabey

Sabey was born in the Republic of Congo, but moved to Uganda with her family as a baby. Her parents passed away leaving her and five siblings. In 2008 they were placed in a refugee foster care scheme in Salt Lake City.

When she moved to Portland, Oregon two years ago, Sabey began following photographers on Instagram, who began shooting her at weekends, for fun. Her big break came when she travelled to Los Angeles to meet Wilhelmina Models.

Despite a difficult start in life, Sabey knows she’s had some lucky breaks and that decent people have helped and encouraged her, she sometimes feels she has a guardian angel. “I feel like my parents are looking out for me somehow.”

Anja Konstantinova is a mother of two young sons, she modelled throughout both pregnancies and soon after giving birth. “Pregnancy is a natural process, it’s so lovely how the industry is now changing, instead of putting models on a pedestal for beauty alone, we are more than that.”

Anja is 5’ 5½, and although, traditionally, models were at least 5’ 8, she doesn’t feel that has affected her career. “And, being a Leo, I was a little bit cocky. I came with a bunch of energy.”

Danielle, Anja and Sabey in Hello! Fashion's October issue

Danielle Littleford was born in Birmingham, the seventh of nine children. At 18 months, she was put into foster care. Rather than resent growing up in the care system, Danielle takes positives – such as finding it easier to meet new people.

“Being in a system where you have to immerse yourself into homes, cultures and families, you have no choice but to become open and learn about people you wouldn’t otherwise meet.”

Wanting to break into modelling, Danielle liked every image on a model scout’s Instagram handle. She travelled to London to meet her and was signed on the spot.

Danielle identifies as pansexual and says this has never affected her career. “The industry itself has never been worried about my sexuality or allowed it to be invisible because love is love.”

Never knowing her biological father, Danielle recently took a DNA test. “It was hilarious finding out that my DNA was, of course, Pakistani. I’m so happy to find that out, it makes me feel even more beautiful.”

The full interview appears in the October issue of Hello! Fashion, which is out now…