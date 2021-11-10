Singles' Day 2021: Treat yourself with the best deals & discount codes you can shop now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From Carrie Bradshaw to Bridget Jones, Insecure's Issa Dee to Emily in Paris, we just can't get enough of powerful single girl icons. But but did you know that there's a day dedicated to celebrating the joys of single life? Yes, Singles' Day is a thing (it's about time!) where you celebrate and spoil the person you love and depend on most: YOU.

So just in case you're ready to shower yourself with gifts, we've put together a list of ALL the best deals to shop today in the Singles' Day sales so you can treat yourself or your single friends.

What is Singles' Day – and when is it?

The concept of Singles' Day first began with uni students in the 1990s in China as a way to celebrate bachelors with the date selected – 11 November or 11/11 – because of the fortuitous line up of ones, representing singles. These days, though it has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year for single people to gift themselves with treats.

The day is becoming even more of a retail powerhouse as Singles' Day Sales become increasingly popular internationally both in the United States and the UK, where we have our own National Singles Day UK on 11 March. Some other aspects of Singles' Day other than shopping amazing deals include blind dates and singles parties.

Singles' Day is a special shopping holiday that has been a long time coming. Sex and the City fans will fondly remember the 2003 episode "A Woman's Right to Shoes", which starts with Carrie Bradshaw's designer heels going missing at a baby shower but gets a girl-power plot twist when she announces she's marrying herself (and, that, just so you know, she's registered at Manolo Blahnik.)

It was a statement that resonated with scores of singletons who thoughtfully – and frequently – pick out wedding, engagement and baby shower gifts for BFFs, family members and coworkers but who, frankly, deserve to celebrate themselves once in a while.

Best deals to shop on Singles' Day

We've tracked down sales you can shop today at H&M, ASOS, Lookfantastic, royal favourites Kate Spade and Jigsaw, and more. So what are you waiting for?

Check out the best sales and deals to shop on Singles' Day – and get ready to treat yourself!

LOOKFANTASTIC

Estée Lauder Youth Generating Set (Worth £102), was £60 now £48

Lookfantastic will have Singles' Day shoppers looking, well, fantastic! Save up to 30% on premium beauty brands, from Aveda to Zoeva during the retailer's Singles' Week.

H&M

In the H&M sale, you'll find dresses from £6, jeans from £7 and beauty starting at just £3!

FARFETCH

Singles Day has arrived! Get 22% off selected full-price items, no discount code needed.

LA MER

If there's a day to pamper yourself with La Mer, it's definitely Singles Day. Right now, receive four deluxe minis and an exclusive La Mer pouch with purchase of £200+; spend £300+ and a complimentary 4ml La Genaissance de la Mer - The Serum Essence, worth £68, will be added to your order as well. Just use the offer code: SINGLESDAY.

MANGO

At Mango you'll find up to 50% off on everything from leather bags and boots to cosy knits.

& OTHER STORIES

Whether you're looking for a blazer, jumper or new dress for spring, you've got to see the deals at & Other Stories with on-trend looks and beauty at up to 50% off.

SHOP & OTHER STORIES SALE

ASOS

Barney's Originals leather jacket, was £375 now £110 plus 20% off with code

At ASOS, you'll get an extra 20% off already-reduced items with the discount code: SALETIME.

SHOP ASOS SALE

LOVEHONEY

Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney will DEFINITELY spice up your Singles' Day with its special offers.

BOOHOO

Now's your chance to shop sale items at Boohoo, where EVERYTHING is 60% off.

PRETTYLITTLETHING

In celebration of 'Pink Friday', PrettyLittleThing have 24% off everything with the code: PINK24.

JIGSAW

Tapestry Print Midi Dress, was £185 now £55

Did you know the Duchess of Cambridge used to work at Jigsaw? Have a look at the great bargains at the brand Kate Middleton loves, including Duchess-worthy dresses for up to 70% off, from £29.

ITALIST

Save up to 50% on your favourite luxury brands including Gucci, Fendi and more...

SHEIN

The mega-fashion retailer has up to 80% off - plus further discounts of up to an extra 20% with the discount code: UKBF21.

SHOP SHEIN SALE

CURRENT BODY

Save up to 65% off on award-winning beauty tech, from IPL hair removal devices to light therapy masks, and there's special savings on select brands, including Foreo for up to 30% off.

BEAUTY BAY

Florence by Mills 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, was £125 now £86.95

We LOVE a beauty bargain - and you'll get up to 20% off Beauty Bay's Singles Day edit, including advent calendars from NYX, Beauty Works and more.

MYTHERESA

Luxury retailer MyTheresa is holding an exclusive Balenciaga private sale - pick up an investment piece starting from under £150.

MONSOON

Score up to 60% off on knitwear, dresses, casual wear, outerwear, tops and party looks in the Monsoon mid-season sale.

FREE PEOPLE

Treat yourself to something cool for your wardrobe from Free People, with sale prices starting at just £5.95.

SHOP FREE PEOPLE SALE

KATE SPADE

Kate Spade Flower Jacquard Tote, was £250 now £174

Pippa Middleton favourite Kate Spade has so many stylish bargains in the sale, including handbags from £64.

MISSGUIDED

Get 25% off everything with the discount code: VIBE25.

HOLLAND & BARRETT

You'll also find great deals at wellness retailer Holland and Barrett, including the Penny Sale, where you buy one get one for a penny! Be sure to also check out their exclusive bundles for vitamins, beauty, sports and food.

LUISAVIAROMA

For more designer deals and discounts, Luisviaroma has great deals on top brands from Adidas to Prada. For Singles' Day you'll get 35% off with the discount code SD35.

NAILS, INC

Get a free full size nail polish worth £15 when you spend £35 on anything sitewide, no code necessary.

OLIVER BONAS

Hounds of Eden Pink Leopard Dog Harness was £25 now £17.50

SHOP OLIVER BONAS SALE

It's difficult to not be tempted by the fun homeware and gifts (yes, for pets too!) in the sale at Oliver Bonas.

COAST

You'll definitely have a Happy Singles' Day if you shop the fashion on sale at Coast. Get 20% off full priced styles.

SKINSTORE

Skinstore, the premium skincare retail site that is part of the Lookfantastic group, is celebrating Singles' Day and you've got to see the offers. Get up to 50% off bestselling beauty brands PLUS receive a Sunday Riley CEO Vitamin C cream worth $22 when you spend $150.

EMP

For alternative clothing and cool merchandise from your favourite bands, TV shows and movies, EMP has some serious bargains you won't be able to resist. Plus you can save 20% with the discount code: WINTER20.

DEICHMANN

Pick up a brand new pair of trainers for up to 50% off at Deichmann, where Singles' Day is coinciding with the footwear retailer's Early Black Friday sale. You'll find brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok and more.

